Zach Banner | Tackle Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (23) / 12/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 342

USC OL Zach Banner wants to show up to the NFL Combine weighing in the 330s. Banner said he weighed 381 pounds during the season, which is insane. He dropped 20 pounds prior to the Senior Bowl, standing at 361. So all in all he wants to lose around 50 pounds during the draft process. You would think a lineman of that size would actually show strength when blocking, but Banner frequently does not. Source: Chase Goodbread on Twitter

USC redshirt senior T Zach Banner accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Banner's draft stock will be an interesting one to monitor over the coming months. An NFC scout said in mid-September that he believes the 6-foot-8, 342-pounder must cut pounds in order to improve on his quickness. This after Banner already claimed to have cut around 45 pounds during the offseason. Draft analyst Tony Pauline noted at the beginning of the season that he views Banner as a "developmental prospect" at best. He could still land as a Day 2 selection depending on how he handles closer scrutiny over the course of the draft process. Source: Zach Banner on Twitter

USC HC Clay Helton indicated that redshirt senior T Zach Banner (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against Arizona. Banner has been dealing with a nagging left ankle sprain over the past few weeks. Most recently, it flared up on the 6-foot-8, 342-pounder in advance of Saturday's contest with Colorado. He wasn't able to play in that one -- the second straight game he has missed -- but looks good to go for this weekend's date with Arizona. Source: ESPN.com