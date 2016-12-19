Player Page

Zach Banner | Tackle

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 342

Latest News

Recent News

USC OL Zach Banner wants to show up to the NFL Combine weighing in the 330s.
Banner said he weighed 381 pounds during the season, which is insane. He dropped 20 pounds prior to the Senior Bowl, standing at 361. So all in all he wants to lose around 50 pounds during the draft process. You would think a lineman of that size would actually show strength when blocking, but Banner frequently does not. Jan 31 - 11:15 AM
Source: Chase Goodbread on Twitter
More Zach Banner Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 