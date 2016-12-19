Welcome,
Zach Banner | Tackle
Team:
USC Trojans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 342
Latest News
Recent News
USC OL Zach Banner wants to show up to the NFL Combine weighing in the 330s.
Banner said he weighed 381 pounds during the season, which is insane. He dropped 20 pounds prior to the Senior Bowl, standing at 361. So all in all he wants to lose around 50 pounds during the draft process. You would think a lineman of that size would actually show strength when blocking, but Banner frequently does not.
Jan 31 - 11:15 AM
Source:
Chase Goodbread on Twitter
USC redshirt senior T Zach Banner accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
Banner's draft stock will be an interesting one to monitor over the coming months. An NFC scout said in mid-September that he believes the 6-foot-8, 342-pounder must cut pounds in order to improve on his quickness. This after Banner already claimed to have cut around 45 pounds during the offseason. Draft analyst Tony Pauline noted at the beginning of the season that he views Banner as a "developmental prospect" at best. He could still land as a Day 2 selection depending on how he handles closer scrutiny over the course of the draft process.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:45:00 PM
Source:
Zach Banner on Twitter
USC HC Clay Helton indicated that redshirt senior T Zach Banner (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against Arizona.
Banner has been dealing with a nagging left ankle sprain over the past few weeks. Most recently, it flared up on the 6-foot-8, 342-pounder in advance of Saturday's contest with Colorado. He wasn't able to play in that one -- the second straight game he has missed -- but looks good to go for this weekend's date with Arizona.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
USC HC Clay Helton deemed redshirt senior T Zach Banner (ankle) 50-50 "at best" for Saturday's game against Colorado.
Helton previously labeled Banner as doubtful. Nothing has changed, which doesn't speak well for Banner's odds of suiting up. The 6-foot-8, 342-pound Banner received a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his left ankle on Tuesday.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 06:29:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Jan 31 - 11:15 AM
Trojans T Banner accepts Senior Bowl invite
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:45:00 PM
Zach Banner (ankle) set for Zona showdown
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 12:30:00 PM
T Banner (ankle) is 50-50 'at best' for Buffs
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 06:29:00 PM
More Zach Banner Player News
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
No. 1 overall prospect Najee Harris has been swept off the board by Alabama, but plenty of National Signing Day questions still remain.
»
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
»
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
»
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
»
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
»
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
»
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
»
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
»
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
»
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
»
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
»
NFL personnel bring up Kizer's benching
»
Scout: Foreman 'kind of just a big, slow guy'
