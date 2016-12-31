J.T. Barrett | Quarterback Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 225

Latest News Recent News

Ohio State redshirt junior QB J.T. Barrett completed 19-of-33 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions in Saturday's 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Clemson stripped the Buckeyes of almost all of their offensive juice on Saturday, limiting Barrett's crew to just 215 yards of total offense. OSU made nine first downs for the entire game and went 3-of-14 on third downs. We have seen the Buckeyes struggle to score at times this season, but this was the first time they have been completely shut out since 1993 (a span of 295 games). For his part, Barrett hit a brick wall at the end of the season. He failed to throw for more than 130 yards in any of his last three games and held a 1/3 TD/INT ratio in those contests.

Though NFL Media's Lance Zierlein is "not sold" on Ohio State redshirt junior QB J.T. Barrett as a starting NFL QB, he was impressed with Barrett's work Saturday against Michigan. In Saturday's 30-27 double-overtime win over the Wolverines, Barrett completed 15-of-32 passes for 124 yards and an interception. He was far more effective on the ground, rushing for 125 yards and a score. "Barrett wasn't helped by a couple of drops by his receivers, but he struggled to make quick decisions with the ball and throw with accuracy," Zierlein wrote. While he did struggle -- mightily -- early, Barrett completed his last five passes for 60 yards. "As a runner, he helped keep OSU within striking distance and it's that dual-threat ability that will give Ohio State a chance against Alabama should they meet up in the playoff," Zierlein wrote. Source: NFL.com

Ohio State redshirt junior QB J.T. Barrett completed 15-of-32 passes for 124 yards and an interception while rushing for 125 yards and a score in Saturday's 30-27 double-overtime win over Michigan. Barrett was thoroughly ineffective through the air, but he more than redeemed himself on the ground, providing Ohio State with its only consistent offense of the afternoon. His biggest run of the day went for only one yard, and it wasn't even a touchdown. By roughly a centimeter, Barrett converted a do-or-die 4th-and-1 in the second overtime via an option keep (the play was reviewed and confirmed). Ohio State won the game on the next play. Urban Meyer improved to 5-0 versus Michigan and 5-0 in overtime games.