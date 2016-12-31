Player Page

J.T. Barrett | Quarterback

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 225

Ohio State redshirt junior QB J.T. Barrett completed 19-of-33 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions in Saturday's 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Clemson stripped the Buckeyes of almost all of their offensive juice on Saturday, limiting Barrett's crew to just 215 yards of total offense. OSU made nine first downs for the entire game and went 3-of-14 on third downs. We have seen the Buckeyes struggle to score at times this season, but this was the first time they have been completely shut out since 1993 (a span of 295 games). For his part, Barrett hit a brick wall at the end of the season. He failed to throw for more than 130 yards in any of his last three games and held a 1/3 TD/INT ratio in those contests. Sat, Dec 31, 2016 10:49:00 PM
