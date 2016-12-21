Player Page

Mike White | Quarterback

Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 195

Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White completed 24-of-34 passes for 304 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 35-31 win over Old Dominion.
White fired off three touchdown passes in the first half and notched another two in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 30-yard scoring toss to Quin Jernighan with 7:49 remaining in the contest to give the Hilltoppers their final margin of victory. After managing just two touchdown passes through the first five games of the campaign, White has exploded for five scoring tosses in each of Western Kentucky's last two contests. He'll look to stay scalding hot against FAU next weekend. Oct 20 - 10:09 PM
