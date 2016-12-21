Mike White | Quarterback Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 195

Latest News Recent News

Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White completed 24-of-34 passes for 304 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 35-31 win over Old Dominion. White fired off three touchdown passes in the first half and notched another two in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 30-yard scoring toss to Quin Jernighan with 7:49 remaining in the contest to give the Hilltoppers their final margin of victory. After managing just two touchdown passes through the first five games of the campaign, White has exploded for five scoring tosses in each of Western Kentucky's last two contests. He'll look to stay scalding hot against FAU next weekend.

Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns on 33-of-47 yards passing in a 45-14 route of Charlotte on Saturday. Yes it was against one of the worst teams in college football, but White (6'4/225) was once again exceptional for the Hilltoppers. He wasn't as accurate as he normally is, but he was again efficient, and he capitalized on the woeful 49ers defense time and time again. There's a real chance that White goes in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft this spring.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White could be a Day 2 pick in the spring. Former Hilltoppers teammates Taywan Taylor and Forrest Lamp were also second-day draft pick (Rounds 2-3). "At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, White has NFL size to go along with outstanding touch and deep-ball accuracy," Zierlein wrote. "With good size and above-average arm talent, White will be a name that picks up some steam throughout the season." White threw for 4,363 yards with 37 touchdowns last season. Source: NFL.com