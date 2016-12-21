Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mike White tosses five scores in win over ODU
Blue Raiders WR Richie James exits w/ injury
Lawry rocks it with 166 yards rushing, 3 TD
Michigan lands four-star TE Mustapha Muhammad
Xavier Johnson (ankle) expected for Saturday
Florida nets pledge from four-star T Gouraige
Appy State RB Upshaw (tricep) done for season
Dantonio: Scott (arrest) will play vs Indiana
McCloughan comps Mayfield to a shorter Favre
HC Kelly confirms LB Martini out for USC game
Miller catches 10 passes for 178 yards in win
Ferguson throws for 471 in shootout victory
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bilic teeters on the brink after BHA loss
Palmer close to Terriers return
Chelsea could get Kante ahead of schedule
Aguero cleared to start, but will he?
Billing facing lengthy spell on the sidelines
Rooney, Schneiderlin back for weekend
Steve Mounie back in contention for Town
Danny Welbeck will miss the trip to Everton
Koscielny probable for Merseyside trip
Aaron Ramsey likely to feature against EVE
James Collins out for Week 9
Will Deeney start after netting against ARS
Mike White | Quarterback
Team:
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White completed 24-of-34 passes for 304 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 35-31 win over Old Dominion.
White fired off three touchdown passes in the first half and notched another two in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 30-yard scoring toss to Quin Jernighan with 7:49 remaining in the contest to give the Hilltoppers their final margin of victory. After managing just two touchdown passes through the first five games of the campaign, White has exploded for five scoring tosses in each of Western Kentucky's last two contests. He'll look to stay scalding hot against FAU next weekend.
Oct 20 - 10:09 PM
Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns on 33-of-47 yards passing in a 45-14 route of Charlotte on Saturday.
Yes it was against one of the worst teams in college football, but White (6'4/225) was once again exceptional for the Hilltoppers. He wasn't as accurate as he normally is, but he was again efficient, and he capitalized on the woeful 49ers defense time and time again. There's a real chance that White goes in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft this spring.
Oct 14 - 7:52 PM
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White could be a Day 2 pick in the spring.
Former Hilltoppers teammates Taywan Taylor and Forrest Lamp were also second-day draft pick (Rounds 2-3). "At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, White has NFL size to go along with outstanding touch and deep-ball accuracy," Zierlein wrote. "With good size and above-average arm talent, White will be a name that picks up some steam throughout the season." White threw for 4,363 yards with 37 touchdowns last season.
Sep 8 - 1:15 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Western Kentucky redshirt junior QB Mike White completed 20-of-30 passes for 336 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Tuesday's 51-31 win over Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl.
No Jeff Brohm, no problem for the Hilltoppers, who shrugged off their head coach's jump to Purdue without losing a step. In Tuesday's victorious Boca Raton Bowl showing, White connected for touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has been a magnificent statistical performer this season, throwing for 4,363 yards with a 37/7 TD/INT ratio over the course of 14 games.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 06:53:00 PM
Mike White tosses five scores in win over ODU
Oct 20 - 10:09 PM
White throws for five scores in route of 49er
Oct 14 - 7:52 PM
WKU QB White seen as a possible Day 2 pick
Sep 8 - 1:15 PM
Mike White tosses three touchdowns in win
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 06:53:00 PM
More Mike White Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(869)
2
K. Tate
AZ
(737)
3
J. Ursua
HI
(724)
4
L. Fournette
LSU
(698)
5
L. Scott
MSU
(688)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(591)
7
T. Huntley
UT
(586)
8
J. Rosen
UCL
(583)
9
B. Mayfield
OK
(570)
10
J. Ertz
KSU
(527)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Tickets
Headlines
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Thor Nystrom dishes on Notre Dame-USC, Penn State-Michigan and 11 more of his favorite games on the Week 8 card.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Mike White tosses five scores in win over ODU
»
Blue Raiders WR Richie James exits w/ injury
»
Lawry rocks it with 166 yards rushing, 3 TD
»
Michigan lands four-star TE Mustapha Muhammad
»
Xavier Johnson (ankle) expected for Saturday
»
Florida nets pledge from four-star T Gouraige
»
Appy State RB Upshaw (tricep) done for season
»
Dantonio: Scott (arrest) will play vs Indiana
»
McCloughan comps Mayfield to a shorter Favre
»
HC Kelly confirms LB Martini out for USC game
»
Miller catches 10 passes for 178 yards in win
»
Ferguson throws for 471 in shootout victory
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
