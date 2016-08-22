Travonte Valentine | Defensive Tackle Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 11/15/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 325

LSU dismissed redshirt junior DT Travonte Valentine for a violation of team rules. This time, presumably for good. And what a shame that is, because Valentine had the goods to be the type of immovable interior presence that LSU ships pro-ready to the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 345-pounder began his career at LSU as the No. 3 defensive tackle recruit in the country before being dismissed as a true freshman for violating team rules. He spent time at two different JUCOs before resurfacing on the Tigers' roster this fall. His return was hyped, but it went just about as well as his first stint at the school. Valentine appeared in only five games this past season, and none of the last seven. His football career is hanging in the balance. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

LSU redshirt sophomore DT Travonte Valentine will be eligible to play in 2016. At long last. Valentine has passed the necessary intersession course to receive academic eligibility from the university. The 6-foot-3, 345-pounder has been practicing with the Tigers for a week-plus as he waited on his course results, so he should be able to hit the ground running come the start of the season. Coming out of high school, he ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle recruit in the country. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

Though LSU redshirt sophomore DT Travonte Valentine has rejoined the Tigers, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting that he is not yet eligible to play. According to The Advocate, Valentine needs to complete one more class this month to become eligible for the season. Somebody help tutor the big fella, because the Tigers could sure use him following Christian LaCouture's season-ending injury. The 6-foot-3, 345-pound Valentine was the third-ranked defensive tackle prospect in the nation when he came out of high school. He'll be used as a rotational space gobbling monster in Dave Aranda’s vaunted 3-4 defense if his teacher gives the thumbs up. Source: Baton Rouge Advocate