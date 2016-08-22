Player Page

Travonte Valentine | Defensive Tackle

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/15/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 325

LSU dismissed redshirt junior DT Travonte Valentine for a violation of team rules.
This time, presumably for good. And what a shame that is, because Valentine had the goods to be the type of immovable interior presence that LSU ships pro-ready to the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 345-pounder began his career at LSU as the No. 3 defensive tackle recruit in the country before being dismissed as a true freshman for violating team rules. He spent time at two different JUCOs before resurfacing on the Tigers' roster this fall. His return was hyped, but it went just about as well as his first stint at the school. Valentine appeared in only five games this past season, and none of the last seven. His football career is hanging in the balance. Jan 19 - 1:25 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
