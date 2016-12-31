Jamal Adams | Safety Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 10/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 206

Latest News Recent News

LSU junior S Jamal Adams announced that he'll enter the 2017 NFL Draft. ESPN.com's Mel Kiper rates Adams as the No. 6 player overall, while CBS ranks him No. 14 overall. "Unlike most defenders with his seemingly reckless, kamikaze style of play, Adams never seems out of control," Rob Rang wrote. "Adams is just as instinctive in coverage. His easy athleticism allows him to drop down and play nickel corner, covering slot receivers while keeping his eyes on the quarterback." The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Adams was a Pro Football Focus first-team All American this past season. "He's got real good versatility to play all over the field," said NFL scout Chris Landry. "He can cover the slot or the receiver outside. He's not the strongest guy against the run but he's got the playmaking ability that makes safeties special. ... He's been compared to Tyrann Mathieu but he's different. Not quite as quick but bigger." Last month, ex-Steelers S Ryan Clark said Adams has the "same explosion and instincts" as Troy Polamalu. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

LSU junior S Jamal Adams will hold a press conference on January 6 to announce his future plans. Adams may well declare for the draft after the calendar flips over to 2017. Entering Saturday's bowl showdown with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 213-pounder had recorded 70 tackles (6.5 for loss), a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 11 games played. Earlier this winter, an NFC executive called Adams his favorite player in the country, noting that he's "all over the field." Source: James Moran on Twitter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark says LSU junior S Jamal Adams invokes legendary Steelers star Troy Polamalu. Clark recently told Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak his opinion. "I told him not to compare this kid to Troy Polamalu, because Troy is my favorite player I ever played with," Clark told MMQB. "But Jamal has that same explosion and instincts. He feels the game the same way Troy did." Adams (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) is expected to declare for the Draft after the season. Source: NFL.com