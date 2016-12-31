Player Page

Jamal Adams | Safety

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 206

LSU junior S Jamal Adams announced that he'll enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
ESPN.com's Mel Kiper rates Adams as the No. 6 player overall, while CBS ranks him No. 14 overall. "Unlike most defenders with his seemingly reckless, kamikaze style of play, Adams never seems out of control," Rob Rang wrote. "Adams is just as instinctive in coverage. His easy athleticism allows him to drop down and play nickel corner, covering slot receivers while keeping his eyes on the quarterback." The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Adams was a Pro Football Focus first-team All American this past season. "He's got real good versatility to play all over the field," said NFL scout Chris Landry. "He can cover the slot or the receiver outside. He's not the strongest guy against the run but he's got the playmaking ability that makes safeties special. ... He's been compared to Tyrann Mathieu but he's different. Not quite as quick but bigger." Last month, ex-Steelers S Ryan Clark said Adams has the "same explosion and instincts" as Troy Polamalu. Jan 6 - 12:23 PM
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune
