Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
Jamal Adams | Safety
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 10/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 206
Latest News
Recent News
LSU junior S Jamal Adams announced that he'll enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
ESPN.com's Mel Kiper rates Adams as the No. 6 player overall, while CBS ranks him No. 14 overall. "Unlike most defenders with his seemingly reckless, kamikaze style of play, Adams never seems out of control," Rob Rang wrote. "Adams is just as instinctive in coverage. His easy athleticism allows him to drop down and play nickel corner, covering slot receivers while keeping his eyes on the quarterback." The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Adams was a Pro Football Focus first-team All American this past season. "He's got real good versatility to play all over the field," said NFL scout Chris Landry. "He can cover the slot or the receiver outside. He's not the strongest guy against the run but he's got the playmaking ability that makes safeties special. ... He's been compared to Tyrann Mathieu but he's different. Not quite as quick but bigger." Last month, ex-Steelers S Ryan Clark said Adams has the "same explosion and instincts" as Troy Polamalu.
Jan 6 - 12:23 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
LSU junior S Jamal Adams will hold a press conference on January 6 to announce his future plans.
Adams may well declare for the draft after the calendar flips over to 2017. Entering Saturday's bowl showdown with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 213-pounder had recorded 70 tackles (6.5 for loss), a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 11 games played. Earlier this winter, an NFC executive called Adams his favorite player in the country, noting that he's "all over the field."
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Source:
James Moran on Twitter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark says LSU junior S Jamal Adams invokes legendary Steelers star Troy Polamalu.
Clark recently told Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak his opinion. "I told him not to compare this kid to Troy Polamalu, because Troy is my favorite player I ever played with," Clark told MMQB. "But Jamal has that same explosion and instincts. He feels the game the same way Troy did." Adams (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) is expected to declare for the Draft after the season.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 04:13:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
An NFC executive says LSU junior S Jamal Adams "is my favorite player in the country."
"He is all over the field and everyone at LSU raves about his character," the exec said. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder is a top-10 possibility this spring. "I'm a huge fan of Adams' skill set, versatility and toughness," Daniel Jeremiah wrote. "He's always around the ball and there's no 'pause' in his play. He sees it and cuts it loose without hesitation. Great football player."
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
Jan 6 - 12:23 PM
Jamal Adams planning for Jan. 6 announcement
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Clark sees some of Polamalu in S Adams
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 04:13:00 PM
Exec: LSU S Adams is my favorite player
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 06:01:00 PM
More Jamal Adams Player News
