Brad Kaaya | Quarterback

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 209

Optimum Scouting's Eric Galko reports that Miami junior QB Brad Kaaya is "expected" to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft following the conclusion of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday.
Kaaya and the Canes have a date with West Virginia on Wednesday evening. Barring an M. Night Shyamalan-esque twist, that will be the 6-foot-4, 209-pounder's final game in a Miami uniform. His development as a passer, at least statistically, has been something of an odd one. Kaaya burst onto the scene with a 26/12 TD/INT ratio as a freshman in 2014. He then dropped down to 16 passing touchdowns in 2015 before rebounding with a modest 23 in 12 games this season. Galko writes that while Kaaya possesses ideal size and athleticism, "many still question his accuracy and decision-making." In a thin 2017 quarterback class, though, he could still potentially land as a Day 1 pick. The draft process will be crucial for him. Dec 28 - 2:48 PM
Source: Eric Galko on Twitter
