Brad Kaaya | Quarterback Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 209

Optimum Scouting's Eric Galko reports that Miami junior QB Brad Kaaya is "expected" to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft following the conclusion of the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday. Kaaya and the Canes have a date with West Virginia on Wednesday evening. Barring an M. Night Shyamalan-esque twist, that will be the 6-foot-4, 209-pounder's final game in a Miami uniform. His development as a passer, at least statistically, has been something of an odd one. Kaaya burst onto the scene with a 26/12 TD/INT ratio as a freshman in 2014. He then dropped down to 16 passing touchdowns in 2015 before rebounding with a modest 23 in 12 games this season. Galko writes that while Kaaya possesses ideal size and athleticism, "many still question his accuracy and decision-making." In a thin 2017 quarterback class, though, he could still potentially land as a Day 1 pick. The draft process will be crucial for him. Source: Eric Galko on Twitter

Miami junior QB Brad Kaaya played perhaps his best game of the season in Saturday's 40-21 win over Duke, completing 22-of-35 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns. The Canes eventually got their affairs in order following a somewhat rocky first half in which Miami was only able to build a 16-14 lead before hitting the locker room. Kaaya would throw three of his four scoring passes in the second half. He became Miami's all-team leading passer with his work on Saturday, scooting on past Ken Dorsey (1999-2002) when he hit Stacey Coley on a 42-yard pass in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound junior is up to 9,686 yards passing for his three-year Hurricane career. The 8-4 Hurricanes will now await their bowl assignment. Kaaya could well declare for the draft this winter.

Miami junior QB Brad Kaaya completed 22 of 38 attempts for 286 yards in the school's 27-13 win over NC State. It was not necessary for Kaaya to throw a touchdown in this contest. His longest pass went for 51 yards, a slant that Stacy Coley caught between two defenders and took for 41 yards. If we were to briefly sum up Kaaya's style and career, we would say that Kaaya's interception total in 2015 and 2016 equal that of his 2014 (12) campaign.