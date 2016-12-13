Player Page

Anu Solomon | Quarterback

Team: Baylor Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

ESPN's Chantel Jennings reports that Arizona graduate QB Anu Solomon is transferring to Baylor.
Solomon's career got off to a fast enough start, as he threw for 3,793 yards while boasting a 28/9 TD/INT ratio in 14 games as a redshirt freshman back in 2014. His development has stalled over the past two seasons, though, as he managed to play in just 11 games in 2015 due to injury concerns and a mere five games in 2016 (again due to injury). With the Bears, he figures to offer a cleaner fit in new HC Matt Rhule's offense than he would have in the more spread-based passing system that the Bears implemented under Art Briles (and subsequently, Jim Grobe). He will fight it out with Zach Smith -- who started the final four games of the season for the injured Seth Russell -- for starting honors in 2017. As a graduate, Solomon will be eligible to play immediately next season. Of note, OC Matt Lubick (formerly of Oregon) has worked with graduate quarterbacks each of the past two seasons in Vernon Adams and Dakota Prukop. Jan 9 - 7:05 PM
