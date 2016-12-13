Anu Solomon | Quarterback Team: Baylor Bears Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

ESPN's Chantel Jennings reports that Arizona graduate QB Anu Solomon is transferring to Baylor. Solomon's career got off to a fast enough start, as he threw for 3,793 yards while boasting a 28/9 TD/INT ratio in 14 games as a redshirt freshman back in 2014. His development has stalled over the past two seasons, though, as he managed to play in just 11 games in 2015 due to injury concerns and a mere five games in 2016 (again due to injury). With the Bears, he figures to offer a cleaner fit in new HC Matt Rhule's offense than he would have in the more spread-based passing system that the Bears implemented under Art Briles (and subsequently, Jim Grobe). He will fight it out with Zach Smith -- who started the final four games of the season for the injured Seth Russell -- for starting honors in 2017. As a graduate, Solomon will be eligible to play immediately next season. Of note, OC Matt Lubick (formerly of Oregon) has worked with graduate quarterbacks each of the past two seasons in Vernon Adams and Dakota Prukop. Source: ESPN.com

Arizona graduate QB Anu Solomon will transfer. Those in the know are relaying that Solomon is expected to graduate early, meaning that the redshirt junior would be able to play immediately for another FBS program in 2017. "From highs and lows, and unlucky injuries I suffered from the past two seasons," Solomon wrote on Instagram, "I am blessed to have a fresh start at another program to finish out my senior year." The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was brilliant as a redshirt freshman in 2014, throwing for 3,793 yards with a 28/9 TD/INT ratio. Those numbers came over the course of 14 games. He has appeared in just 16 contests over the preceding two campaigns, including a mere five in 2016. Injuries have plagued him over the last two seasons, among them concussion and knee concerns. Solomon's ultimate transfer destination is not yet known. The side effect of this transfer is that Brandon Dawkins now sits in a prime position to earn the starting job for 2017. Source: Arizona Daily Star

Arizona redshirt junior QB Anu Solomon (knee) did not complete any of his three pass attempts in Saturday's 34-10 loss to Stanford. Solomon finally returned to action on Saturday, but Brandon Dawkins still received the vast bulk of the snaps in the game. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Solomon figures to be eased into action over the next few weeks (unless HC Rich Rodriguez decides to settle on one quarterback or another). He has been rehabbing a knee injury over the last two months. Neither Dawkins nor Solomon makes for an appealing fantasy play at this juncture.