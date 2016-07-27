Player Page

Treon Harris | Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee State Tigers
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Former Florida junior QB/WR Treon Harris transferred to Tennessee State.
Harris initially left the Gators late last July. He -- along with receiver Antonio Callaway -- had been hit with indefinite suspensions. Callaway remained with the program, while the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Harris opted to explore his transfer options. While he did reportedly see interest from FBS schools, he ultimately decided on a lower-level destination. He will begin taking classes at Tennessee State on Monday and is expected to be a participant in spring practice. Harris will be eligible to play immediately come the start of the 2017 season. Tigers HC Rod Reed said that Harris will play quarterback with his new program. Florida had been attempting to transition him to wideout in the offseason. Jan 6 - 7:43 PM
Source: The Tennessean
More Treon Harris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 