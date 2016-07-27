Treon Harris | Wide Receiver Team: Tennessee State Tigers Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Former Florida junior QB/WR Treon Harris transferred to Tennessee State. Harris initially left the Gators late last July. He -- along with receiver Antonio Callaway -- had been hit with indefinite suspensions. Callaway remained with the program, while the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Harris opted to explore his transfer options. While he did reportedly see interest from FBS schools, he ultimately decided on a lower-level destination. He will begin taking classes at Tennessee State on Monday and is expected to be a participant in spring practice. Harris will be eligible to play immediately come the start of the 2017 season. Tigers HC Rod Reed said that Harris will play quarterback with his new program. Florida had been attempting to transition him to wideout in the offseason. Source: The Tennessean

247Sports reports that a large number of schools have shown interest in transferring Florida junior QB/WR Treon Harris. Per the report, FBS schools Southern Miss, Texas State and Georgia State have all spoken directly to Harris’ family. FCS programs including Florida A&M, Howard and Hampton have also gotten in touch. In addition to that, Minnesota, Kansas, SMU, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Mercer have all requested Harris' release so they can make contact. Harris, a former four-star recruit and the nation's No. 9 athlete in his class, could play quarterback, wide receiver or safety, depending on where he winds up. Harris is expected to settle on finalists by Monday in an effort to enroll in August. Source: 247Sports

Florida junior WR Treon Harris will transfer. Florida took to Twitter to confirm widespread reports of Harris' looming transfer. His time in the program was marred by mediocre play and off-field turbulence. On the field, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder struggled to spark any sort of a potent passing attack (50.3% career completions). And off the field, he was hit with an ongoing indefinite suspension this winter for reasons unknown. Harris transitioned over to wideout in the offseason while under that mysterious suspension. It is unknown at this juncture which programs he might be considering for a transfer. With QB Will Grier electing to join West Virginia's program in the spring, HC Jim McElwain is essentially starting with a fresh slate at the position this coming season, with redshirt junior QB Luke Del Rio probably holding the inside track to win the starting gig. Source: CBS Sports