Isaiah Ford | Wide Receiver Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Age / DOB: (20) / 2/9/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Virginia Tech junior WR Isaiah Ford will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Ford is fresh off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season with the Hokies. In 13 games during the 2016 campaign, he caught 79 passes for 1,094 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the summer, CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler noted that while the 6-foot-1, 174-pounder doesn't necessarily possess run-out-of-socks speed, he makes up for that with "deliberate pauses and body fakes" in order to get open. Ford should land comfortably on Day 2, but could potentially draw some late first-round love. Source: Isaiah Ford on Twitter

Virginia tech junior WR Isaiah Ford will not request an evaluation from the NFL Draft Advisory until after the school's bowl game. The Hokies play Arkansas on December 29, and the declaration deadline is in mid-January. Ford posted back to back 1,000 yard seasons, including 18 touchdowns over the span. Source: Ricky LaBlue on Twitter

Virginia Tech junior WR Isaiah Ford snagged four passes for 46 yards in Thursday's victory over Miami. Through six games -- Ford missed one due to an ankle injury -- the gifted junior is up to a 36-505-5 line. The 6-foot-1, 174-pounder is on pace to produce as he did last year (75-1,164-11) in a very different scheme. Some are disappointed by that. Tough crowd.