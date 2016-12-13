Player Page

Isaiah Ford | Wide Receiver

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Virginia Tech junior WR Isaiah Ford will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Ford is fresh off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season with the Hokies. In 13 games during the 2016 campaign, he caught 79 passes for 1,094 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the summer, CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler noted that while the 6-foot-1, 174-pounder doesn't necessarily possess run-out-of-socks speed, he makes up for that with "deliberate pauses and body fakes" in order to get open. Ford should land comfortably on Day 2, but could potentially draw some late first-round love. Jan 2 - 5:59 PM
Source: Isaiah Ford on Twitter
More Isaiah Ford Player News

