Frank Beamer | Center

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Age / DOB:  (70) / 10/18/1946

Former Virginia Tech HC Frank Beamer has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee.
The selection committee has filled all three of their vacant seats. In addition to Beamer, Ohio State AD Gene Smith and Robert Morris President Chris Howard will also be helping to sort out the Playoff over the next three years. "To join a group with so many great minds and such a diverse range of experience, I just want to pull my weight," Beamer said. "The committee has an important role, and I’ll do everything asked of me to help rank the best teams in America for the right to compete for the national championship." Jan 17 - 1:12 PM
Source: hokiesports.com
