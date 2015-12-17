Frank Beamer | Center Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Age / DOB: (70) / 10/18/1946

Former Virginia Tech HC Frank Beamer has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee. The selection committee has filled all three of their vacant seats. In addition to Beamer, Ohio State AD Gene Smith and Robert Morris President Chris Howard will also be helping to sort out the Playoff over the next three years. "To join a group with so many great minds and such a diverse range of experience, I just want to pull my weight," Beamer said. "The committee has an important role, and I’ll do everything asked of me to help rank the best teams in America for the right to compete for the national championship." Source: hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech will play Tulsa in the Camping World Independence Bowl on Dec. 26. The Hokies are currently 14-point favorites in what will be head coach Frank Beamer's last game. It's a rather large spread for a pair of 6-6 schools meeting up during bowl season. Like most of Beamer's teams, this Hokie incarnation plays strong defense (No. 28 by S&P+) and struggles to move the ball (No. 81 by S&P+). Virginia Tech is strong against the run and features a good pass rush from an active front led by Luther Maddy, Dadi Lhomme Nicolas and Ken Ekanem. Tulsa's strengths and weaknesses are flipped. The Hurricanes' defense is an abomination, ranking No. 115 in S&P+'s rankings. But the offense, which ranks No. 1 in plays per game and No. 14 in yards per game, puts points up in a hurry. Rookie HC Philip Montgomery, a former Baylor offensive coordinator, installed a breakneck, QB-friendly system that helped Tulsa QB Dane Evans put up 3,958 yards with a 22/8 TD/INT rate. Source: SB Nation

Virginia Tech will be wearing all-black uniforms for HC Frank Beamer's final home game when North Carolina rolls into town on Saturday. Beamer released a statement regarding the uniform choice. Said the long-time Hokies head coach, "When they approached me and asked to wear the black uniforms for our final home game, I had no problem with it. If it makes it more fun for them, I’m good with it." Fullback Sam Rogers certainly approves, noting that "the look is pretty awesome." Beamer, who's helmed Virginia Tech for the last 29 seasons, is set to retire once the 2015 campaign is completed. Source: ESPN.com