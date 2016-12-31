JuJu Smith-Schuster | Wide Receiver Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (20) / 11/22/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215

Chiefs beat writer Terez A. Paylor spoke with an NFL scout who called USC junior WR JuJu Smith-Schuster "an average route runner." The scout added Smith-Schuster is "big and strong" and should be selected in the top two rounds despite needing "polish." This is a very bland evaluation, if we are being frank. Ninety percent of receivers who jump from college to the NFL are "average route runners." In fact, the criticism that many collegiate receivers don't run full route trees is overblown. We aren't saying Smith-Schuster is a top prospect, but we would point to his strong after catch ability before noting any other piece of his game. Source: Kansas City Star

USC junior WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness, but was able to practice on Friday. It sounds like this is just a cold. Unless he takes a sharp downturn, Smith-Schuster should be able to play in the Rose Bowl Game against Penn State on Monday. He could declare for the draft following that game, though Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has relayed that Smith-Schuster is waffling on a jump to the pros. Source: Joey Kaufman on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline hears that USC junior WR JuJu Smith-Schuster "may be hedging" on entering the 2017 NFL Draft. "USC is putting in an all out blitz to keep their top underclassmen," Pauline writes, "promising insurance policies to protect against loss of value. Program officials hope this may reel JuJu Smith-Schuster back in and the belief is he’s rethinking his options." His return in 2017 would allow him a chance to put his best foot forward for the draft -- something he hasn't done in 2016. After exploding for an 89-1454-10 line in 14 games last season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has been among the more disappointing players in the country this time around, managing just 63 catches for 781 yards and nine touchdowns through 12 games. Source: Draft Analyst