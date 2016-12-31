Player Page

JuJu Smith-Schuster | Wide Receiver

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215

Chiefs beat writer Terez A. Paylor spoke with an NFL scout who called USC junior WR JuJu Smith-Schuster "an average route runner."
The scout added Smith-Schuster is "big and strong" and should be selected in the top two rounds despite needing "polish." This is a very bland evaluation, if we are being frank. Ninety percent of receivers who jump from college to the NFL are "average route runners." In fact, the criticism that many collegiate receivers don't run full route trees is overblown. We aren't saying Smith-Schuster is a top prospect, but we would point to his strong after catch ability before noting any other piece of his game. Jan 4 - 11:35 AM
Source: Kansas City Star
