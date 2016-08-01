Player Page

Kyrin Priester | Wide Receiver

Team: Washington State Cougars
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/21/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Washington State kicked redshirt junior WR Kyrin Priester off the team.
"Just generally violating team rules. Time to move on. We wish him the best," HC Mike Leach said via text. This is the second time Leach has dismissed Priester from the team, the first time occurring last August for, per the Spokesman Review, "a pattern of contentious behavior, such as showing up late to meetings and confrontations with the coaching staff." Priester began his career at Clemson and was dismissed by HC Dabo Swinney early on in his first year for what was described as an "attitude" issue. Back in 2015, Priester caught 34 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. May 17 - 3:59 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
