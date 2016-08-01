Kyrin Priester | Wide Receiver Team: Washington State Cougars Age / DOB: (21) / 3/21/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Washington State kicked redshirt junior WR Kyrin Priester off the team. "Just generally violating team rules. Time to move on. We wish him the best," HC Mike Leach said via text. This is the second time Leach has dismissed Priester from the team, the first time occurring last August for, per the Spokesman Review, "a pattern of contentious behavior, such as showing up late to meetings and confrontations with the coaching staff." Priester began his career at Clemson and was dismissed by HC Dabo Swinney early on in his first year for what was described as an "attitude" issue. Back in 2015, Priester caught 34 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Washington State redshirt junior WR Kyrin Priester returned to the team. Priester left the team in August for undisclosed reasons, reportedly with the intent to transfer. Instead, he remained in Pullman, and now he's a Cougar again. The former Clemson transfer had 34 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown across 13 games in 2015. He'll likely play in the slot next season. HC Mike Leach said Priester (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is "working through the offseason and trying to fight his way into the depth chart." Source: Seattle Times

Washington State redshirt sophomore WR Kyrin Priester will transfer. Priester will head on to his third collegiate team. He was a three-star recruit in the 2013 class, but spent that year at Fork Union Military Academy before linking up with the Tigers in 2014. HC Dabo Swinney dismissed the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder after the first week due to an attitude problem. He transferred to Washington State in November, but according to Rivals, the Cougars suspended him last month. Priester's future landing spot isn't yet known. Source: Scout.com