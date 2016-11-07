Nick Wilson | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
Daily Dose: WINdians
Sep 7
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Stroman (elbow) to start Friday versus Tigers
Amed Rosario (finger) still out of NYM lineup
Nationals officially call up OF Victor Robles
Bour (oblique) could return to Marlins on Fri
Moustakas (knee) pulled early on Wednesday
Perez whacks two dingers, Royals smash Tigers
Indians' Carrasco barely misses a shutout
Delmonico (shoulder) removed as precaution
Cole hurls eight shutout innings against Cubs
Nomar Mazara pulled with left quad tightness
Dodgers call up top prospect Walker Buehler
Jose Altuve sitting out against Mariners
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 7
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
Podcast: Old Guy Express
Sep 7
Beckham Still Questionable
Sep 7
The NFL Week 1 Worksheet
Sep 6
Newton's New Norm
Sep 6
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 6
Week 1 Power Rankings
Sep 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vontaze Burfict gets three-year extension
Crisis averted: Khalil Mack back at practice
Troublesome knee sends Malcolm Mitchell to IR
Mike Williams not running routes 'full speed'
Jamison Crowder (hip) added to injury report
John Ross (knee) returns to Bengals practice
'Big night' for Rex Burkhead and James White?
Jamaal Charles doesn't practice on Thursday
Browns cut S Pryor after fight with teammate
LeSean McCoy (illness) gets in limited work
Schefter: Aaron Donald expected to sit Week 1
OC: Ebron's role will show itself as it goes
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Cavs GM won't offer timetable for Thomas
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L.P. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Gaughan: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Jones: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Mark Dilley: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Hemric: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Byron: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Richmond
Annett: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Sadler can clinch NXS title at Richmond
Menard: Richmond (VA) Raceway Double Duty
Allgaier: VA 529 College Savings 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Arizona RB Nick Wilson (ankle) questionable
UNC LB Smith: Lamar Jackson won't beat us
UTSA AD Lynn Hickey decides to step down
Ohio State tabs RB J.K. Dobbins as starter
Scout: UTEP's Hernandez is the top G prospect
Memphis LB Dillon out for the year (shoulder)
Postponed Houston-UTSA game gets canceled
UF TE Goolsby (undiclosed) out indefinitely
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) out for the year
FIU-Alcorn St. moved to Birmingham on Friday
QB Jackson usurps Darnold as Heisman favorite
Ex b-baller Wainwright to start at TE for BU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints stars return from INTL duty healthy
Daniels earns new Bournemouth contract
Confirmed: VVD training but no comeback ETA
Brighton are running out of attacking options
Surgery leaves Sidwell on Seagulls sidelines
VVD back training with Southampton first-team
Cook hoping INTL experience turns Howe's head
Bartley setback rules defender out until Nov
Leicester await decision on Silva signing
Defensive pair back to bolster ranks
West Ham problems beginning to mount
Rashford stars for England in comeback win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nick Wilson | Running Back
Team:
Arizona Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Arizona senior RB Nick Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Same old story with Wilson, who managed to appear in just five games last season due to injury concerns. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder performed well in the team's season-opening win over Northern Arizona, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, but is already dealing with the injury bug. J.J. Taylor will work as starter (backed by Zach Green) if Wilson is unable to give it a go against the opposing species of Wildcats on Saturday.
Sep 7 - 4:57 PM
Source:
Zach Rosenblatt on Twitter
Arizona listed senior RB Nick Wilson and redshirt freshman RB J.J. Taylor as co-starters on the depth chart.
Zach Green was listed as the backup. "We really feel we have three starters there," HC Rich Rodriguez said. An ankle injury limited Wilson to five games last season. Always explosive when healthy, Wilson still managed to average 5.8 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he's rarely healthy.
Aug 30 - 5:40 PM
Source:
arizonasports.com
The Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev writes that Arizona senior RB Nick Wilson (knee) "is healthy now."
Wilson has been as injury-plagued as any player in the country, having played in just 14 games over the last two seasons due to a menagerie of injuries. A knee ailment kept him off the field for seven games last season. In fact, the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder's freshman campaign remains his most statistically productive. During that 2014 season, Wilson rushed for 1,375 yards and 16 touchdowns. A healthy Wilson would be a major help for an Arizona team looking to rebound from a 3-9 2016 trainwreck of a season.
May 4 - 7:17 PM
Source:
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona HC Rich Rodriguez says junior RB Nick Wilson (knee) is probably done for the season.
"I don't see any foreseeable comeback for Nick," said RichRod. With running back J.J. Taylor also out for the year, Samajie Grant will take over for Wilson going forward. Wilson had 320 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries (5.8 yards per carry) during this snakebitten campaign. Arizona hosts No. 16 Colorado this weekend.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 07:20:00 PM
Source:
SB Nation
Arizona RB Nick Wilson (ankle) questionable
Sep 7 - 4:57 PM
Wilson, Taylor listed as co-starting RBs
Aug 30 - 5:40 PM
Nick Wilson (knee) healthy as summer nears
May 4 - 7:17 PM
AU RB Wilson (knee) likely out for the season
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 07:20:00 PM
More Nick Wilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(859)
2
D. Law
UAB
(678)
3
N. Starkel
TAM
(628)
4
L. Jackson
LOU
(581)
5
D. Francois
FSU
(571)
6
J. Rosen
UCL
(547)
7
D. Cook
FSU
(513)
8
A. Callaway
UF
(463)
9
C. Davis
WMI
(426)
10
J. Allen
WY
(424)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Arizona Wildcats Tickets
Headlines
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Thor Nystrom dives into Notre Dame-Georgia, USC-Stanford and more as he makes his Week 2 ATS picks.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Arizona RB Nick Wilson (ankle) questionable
»
UNC LB Smith: Lamar Jackson won't beat us
»
UTSA AD Lynn Hickey decides to step down
»
Ohio State tabs RB J.K. Dobbins as starter
»
Scout: UTEP's Hernandez is the top G prospect
»
Memphis LB Dillon out for the year (shoulder)
»
Postponed Houston-UTSA game gets canceled
»
UF TE Goolsby (undiclosed) out indefinitely
»
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) out for the year
»
FIU-Alcorn St. moved to Birmingham on Friday
»
QB Jackson usurps Darnold as Heisman favorite
»
Ex b-baller Wainwright to start at TE for BU
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved