Nick Wilson | Running Back

Team: Arizona Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 195

Arizona senior RB Nick Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.
Same old story with Wilson, who managed to appear in just five games last season due to injury concerns. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder performed well in the team's season-opening win over Northern Arizona, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, but is already dealing with the injury bug. J.J. Taylor will work as starter (backed by Zach Green) if Wilson is unable to give it a go against the opposing species of Wildcats on Saturday. Sep 7 - 4:57 PM
Source: Zach Rosenblatt on Twitter
