Nick Wilson | Running Back Team: Arizona Wildcats Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 195

Latest News Recent News

Arizona senior RB Nick Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Houston. Same old story with Wilson, who managed to appear in just five games last season due to injury concerns. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder performed well in the team's season-opening win over Northern Arizona, rushing for 87 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, but is already dealing with the injury bug. J.J. Taylor will work as starter (backed by Zach Green) if Wilson is unable to give it a go against the opposing species of Wildcats on Saturday. Source: Zach Rosenblatt on Twitter

Arizona listed senior RB Nick Wilson and redshirt freshman RB J.J. Taylor as co-starters on the depth chart. Zach Green was listed as the backup. "We really feel we have three starters there," HC Rich Rodriguez said. An ankle injury limited Wilson to five games last season. Always explosive when healthy, Wilson still managed to average 5.8 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he's rarely healthy. Source: arizonasports.com

The Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev writes that Arizona senior RB Nick Wilson (knee) "is healthy now." Wilson has been as injury-plagued as any player in the country, having played in just 14 games over the last two seasons due to a menagerie of injuries. A knee ailment kept him off the field for seven games last season. In fact, the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder's freshman campaign remains his most statistically productive. During that 2014 season, Wilson rushed for 1,375 yards and 16 touchdowns. A healthy Wilson would be a major help for an Arizona team looking to rebound from a 3-9 2016 trainwreck of a season. Source: Arizona Daily Star