James Conner | Running Back Team: Pittsburgh Panthers Age / DOB: (21) / 5/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 250

Pitt redshirt junior RB James Conner is questionable to return to the Pinstripe Bowl due to a possible head injury. Conner was injured in the first half of Wednesday's contest and has yet to see action in the second half. He is currently on the Pitt sideline without a helmet, a sign that he may well be done for the game. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder beat both cancer and a significant knee injury to return to game action with 1,060 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns in 12 regular-season contests this season. He will be entering the 2017 NFL Draft and his sitting out the second half for precautionary reasons on Wednesday makes logical sense.

Pitt redshirt junior RB James Conner was named the winner of the Disney Spirit Award. The Disney Spirit Award is handed out annually to the most inspirational player in college football. And Conner has certainly been that. After a 2015 season in which Conner not only suffered a torn MCL but was also diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder roared back to heal up his knee, beat cancer and oh hey, play in all 12 of Pitt's games during the 2016 campaign. In that space, he rushed for 1,060 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He declared for the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday. Source: CBS Sports

Pitt redshirt junior RB James Conner declared for the NFL Draft. Conner overcame Hodgkin lymphoma -- and a torn MCL that stole his 2015 campaign -- to get here. Chiefs S Eric Berry also beat Hodgkin lymphoma. After announcing he was cancer-free in May, Conner returned to the field this fall to rush for 1,060 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding a career-high 20 catches for 299 yards and four more scores. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder was the 2014 ACC Player of the Year (1,765 yards and 26 TD) in his last healthy season before this one. His 56 career TDs are the most in ACC history. The thundering Conner was previously compared to Packers RB Eddie Lacy. Conner's health status knocked his grade down to the Rds. 4-6 range, but scouts will surely bang the table for him. Day 2 is in play if he tests well, though Conner is entering a stacked RB class. "He's a brute," a scout told CBS. "He isn't going to outrun defenders at our level to the edges but he's an effective rusher inside with enough vision, burst and power." Source: ESPN