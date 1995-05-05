Player Page

James Conner | Running Back

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 250

Pitt redshirt junior RB James Conner is questionable to return to the Pinstripe Bowl due to a possible head injury.
Conner was injured in the first half of Wednesday's contest and has yet to see action in the second half. He is currently on the Pitt sideline without a helmet, a sign that he may well be done for the game. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder beat both cancer and a significant knee injury to return to game action with 1,060 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns in 12 regular-season contests this season. He will be entering the 2017 NFL Draft and his sitting out the second half for precautionary reasons on Wednesday makes logical sense. Dec 28 - 4:31 PM
