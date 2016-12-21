Royce Freeman | Running Back Team: Oregon Ducks Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 229

Oregon junior RB Royce Freeman is returning to school for the 2017 season. Freeman is very close to becoming the school's all-time rushing yards and touchdowns leader, behind LaMichael James in both categories. Injuries slowed down his 2016 output, limiting him to 945 yards in 11 games. Oregon's offense likely will look different under new head coach Willie Taggart, and expect Freeman to be featured heavily. " His enthusiasm and vision for this program are contagious," Freeman said of Taggart. "I am excited to be coached by him and to enhance my development." Source: GoDucks

Oregon junior RB Royce Freeman rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries in Saturday's 34-24 loss to Oregon State. Freeman had an odd four-game stretch in the middle of the season in which he failed to surpass 50 yards rushing in any one contest and was actually benched (to start) against USC on November 5. The 6-foot, 229-pound junior has extricated himself from whatever that weirdness was to rush for 100-plus yards in each of his last three games. It is difficult to call Freeman's 2016 campaign anything short of a disappointment. He rushed for 1,838 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games last season, numbers that he didn't come close to matching this time around. Freeman ends the current campaign having rushed for 945 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 11 games played. It would be a major surprise if he did not declare for the draft in the coming weeks.

Oregon junior RB Royce Freeman emerged from the wilderness to rush for 111 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Saturday's 52-27 loss to Stanford. Freeman had inexplicably fallen into a black hole over his last four games, rushing for just 136 yards in that space. He reached the bottom of that black hole against USC last weekend, when Tony Brooks-James started in his place due to reported effort or attitude issues. On Saturday, he finally emerged from the darkness for his first 100-yard rushing effort since October 1. Oregon as a team remains lost in space, though, having lost seven of their last eight games. With Saturday's loss, the Ducks were eliminated from bowl contention. They will wrap up this sad, doomed season with contests against Utah and Oregon State over the next two weeks.