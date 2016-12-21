Player Page

Royce Freeman | Running Back

Team: Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 229

Oregon junior RB Royce Freeman is returning to school for the 2017 season.
Freeman is very close to becoming the school's all-time rushing yards and touchdowns leader, behind LaMichael James in both categories. Injuries slowed down his 2016 output, limiting him to 945 yards in 11 games. Oregon's offense likely will look different under new head coach Willie Taggart, and expect Freeman to be featured heavily. " His enthusiasm and vision for this program are contagious," Freeman said of Taggart. "I am excited to be coached by him and to enhance my development." Dec 21 - 12:05 PM
Source: GoDucks
