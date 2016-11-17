Player Page

Seth Russell | Quarterback

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Baylor QB Seth Russell (ankle) will attend the Senior Bowl.
Pauline further reported that Russell's rehabilitation is ahead of schedule. Russell suffered a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury in November. He underwent surgery to repair the dislocated ankle shortly thereafter and has made short work of his rehab. While he's not physically able to play in the Senior Bowl, Russell will participate in weigh-ins and team interviews. Pauline reports that Russell hopes to throw at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 4. NFL scouts gave Russell a third-round grade heading into the year, according to Pauline. Jan 7 - 2:57 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
