Seth Russell | Quarterback Team: Baylor Bears Age / DOB: (22) / 1/27/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Baylor QB Seth Russell (ankle) will attend the Senior Bowl. Pauline further reported that Russell's rehabilitation is ahead of schedule. Russell suffered a gruesome, season-ending ankle injury in November. He underwent surgery to repair the dislocated ankle shortly thereafter and has made short work of his rehab. While he's not physically able to play in the Senior Bowl, Russell will participate in weigh-ins and team interviews. Pauline reports that Russell hopes to throw at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 4. NFL scouts gave Russell a third-round grade heading into the year, according to Pauline. Source: Draft Analyst

Baylor redshirt senior QB Seth Russell's surgery to repair a dislocated ankle was successful. Russell dislocated his left ankle in a loss to Oklahoma last weekend. It required him to be carted off the field. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder finishes out the regular season having thrown for 2,126 yards (54.7% completions) with a 20/8 TD/INT ratio. Each of his last two seasons have been cut short by health concerns. His recovery timetable remains uncertain at this juncture, but it should be noted that Russell has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl even with the injury. Source: ESPN.com

Baylor redshirt senior QB Seth Russell will have season-ending ankle surgery after suffering a dislocation against Oklahoma. As you remember, Russell missed the final month of the 2015 season after hurting his neck and undergoing surgery. He made a magnificent recovery, throwing 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions this year. Russell, who will receive NFL looks, likely misses the NFL Draft process due to this ankle injury, but that has not been confirmed. Source: College Football Talk