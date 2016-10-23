Stacy Coley | Wide Receiver Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Rotoworld's Josh Norris reports that Miami WR Stacy Coley won't play in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game despite being healthy. Norris ranked Coley as one of the event's 20-best prospects, but unfortunately won't be seeing him. Coley told Shrine officials over the weekend that he couldn't participate, leading to Drew Morgan's addition. Norris reports that Coley is healthy. It's possible that Coley has been upgraded to the Senior Bowl, which has lost a few of its targeted receivers. If not, Coley's absence from the Shrine Game is a head-scratcher. Source: Josh Norris on Twitter

An anonymous NFL evaluator says Miami senior WR Stacy Coley is "ideal for the slot." "Adequate size (6'1", 195), ideal for the slot," he said. "Good speed at the top of his routes. Good hands, tracks the ball well over the shoulder." Coley has been getting a bit of prospect love recently. Earlier this month, an NFL personnel executive told NFL.com that he's been the most pleasant surprise among NFL prospect this far. Source: MMQB

Miami senior WR Stacy Coley recorded five catches for 49 yards in Thursday's loss at Virginia Tech. Coley wasn't able to light up Virginia Tech's stingy secondary -- he missed a second half touchdown, though, by inches when he couldn't quite get a toe in-bounds on an acrobatic attempt -- but will fare much better against Notre Dame's rag-tag crew next time around. Recently, an NFL personnel executive told NFL.com that Coley has been the biggest NFL prospect surprise so far. "Coley has been a pleasant surprise," the exec said. "He's gotten better as a route runner and he's become a more consistent player overall. There is still room for improvement but I wouldn't be surprised to see him rise through the process."