Player Page

Nick Chubb | Running Back

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 228

Latest News

Recent News

Georgia junior RB Nick Chubb rushed for 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the school's 31-23 bowl win over TCU.
Chubb already stated he would return to Georgia in 2017, citing Georgia Tech's recent confidence over the Bulldogs. If Chubb runs like he did in the second half, the Yello Jackets better watch out. Chubb produced 48 and 27 yard runs, featuring multiple broken tackles and a refusal to go down on first contact. Dec 30 - 3:51 PM
More Nick Chubb Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 