Nick Chubb | Running Back Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (21) / 12/27/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 228

Latest News Recent News

Georgia junior RB Nick Chubb rushed for 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the school's 31-23 bowl win over TCU. Chubb already stated he would return to Georgia in 2017, citing Georgia Tech's recent confidence over the Bulldogs. If Chubb runs like he did in the second half, the Yello Jackets better watch out. Chubb produced 48 and 27 yard runs, featuring multiple broken tackles and a refusal to go down on first contact.

Georgia junior RB Nick Chubb will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. We think this is a smart move for Chubb, who posted a down 2016 season (988 yards, 4.8 YPC) in his return from a serious knee injury suffered last October. In a conference call at the beginning of the week, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said that "my attitude with [Chubb] is, 'Are you going to be OK if you drop a little bit." Not only will Chubb now have a chance to rebound on the field from his off campaign, returning to school comes with the added benefit of avoiding a draft logjam as part of a monster class of running backs that will be available for NFL teams to pluck from the waters this spring. Source: Dawg Nation

ESPN's Mel Kiper advises Georgia junior RB Nick Chubb to return to school. "Chubb was great early but fell back a bit and wasn't as big-time and dynamic as you thought he would be," Kiper said. "There were a lot of great running backs playing week in and week out, and I think that kind of pushed him down a little bit. He is not in the top 10 of the running back group, and my attitude with him is, 'Are you going to be OK if you drop a little bit?'" The 5-foot-10, 228-pound Chubb rushed for 988 yards and 4.8 yards per carry in his first year back from the devastating knee injury that he suffered against Tennessee in October 2015. Chubb might be best served holding off on the NFL until next year, because this year's RB crop is stacked, potentially featuring LSU's Leonard Fournette, Florida State's Dalvin Cook, Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, Tennessee's Alvin Kamara, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel, Oregon's Royce Freeman, Clemson's Wayne Gallman, Oklahoma's Samaje Perine and Texas' D'Onta Foreman. Source: Times Free Press