Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
Deshaun Watson | Quarterback
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 9/14/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson completed 23-of-36 passes for 259 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while scoring two additional rushing touchdowns in Saturday's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Earlier on Saturday, Alabama secured a spot in the title game. The only question was whether we would all have the joy of seeing a rematch of last season's classic championship showdown. Indeed. Watson did throw two first-half interceptions, but neither proved damaging. His one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter came on a beautiful fake. He would proceed to hit C.J. Fuller from 30 yards out in the closing minutes of the first half to give Clemson a 17-0 advantage at the break. They didn't budge off of that in the second half. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Watson hasn't been perfect this season and his tendency for turnovers could cost him against a turnover-happy defense like Bama's, but he also proved last year that he does not flinch in the face of monsters. We can't wait for the rematch.
Dec 31 - 10:40 PM
Packers beat writer Bob McGinn spoke with one NFL scout who said the key for Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson's evaluation will be how he discusses coverages during interviews.
"He’s got arm talent. He’s not a great runner. The question is, does he have quick decision-making skills?" the scout said. Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and UNC's Mitch Trubiskyare viewed as the top three prospects at the position, in whatever order. Watson has started for the longest (three-ish seasons), but that has not calmed many scouts' questions. McGinne spoke to another scout who compared Watson to Teddy Bridgewater, a link we do not totally see.
Dec 19 - 9:13 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The MMQB's Emily Kaplan spoke with one NFL evaluator who believes Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson has "face-of-the-franchise qualities" off the field.
Many have criticized Watson for his 2016 season compared to his 2015 campaign, but the three evaluators Kaplan spoke with talked up Watson's skills. After praising his football IQ, another NFL personnel member said, "the bottom line is, he can make all of the throws that an NFL quarterback needs to make." It would not be a surprise if Watson is the first quarterback off the board this spring.
Dec 14 - 11:33 AM
Source:
The MMQB
Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson was named the winner of the Davey O'Brien Award.
The O'Brien is handed out annually to the best quarterback in the country. This is the second award of this variety that Watson has hauled in since the close of the regular season. He also picked up the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm earlier this week. As it would be a surprise if Watson managed to supplant Lamar Jackson for the Heisman on Saturday, these two honors for his quarterbacking prowess stand as nice supplemental prizes. Watson completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,914 yards during Clemson's 13-game regular-season campaign, posting a 37/15 TD/INT ratio along the way.
Dec 9 - 7:58 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Dec 31 - 10:40 PM
Critical for Watson to 'talk about coverages'
Dec 19 - 9:13 AM
Scout: Deshaun Watson special off the field
Dec 14 - 11:33 AM
Deshaun Watson wins Davey O'Brien Award
Dec 9 - 7:58 PM
More Deshaun Watson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
A hot-hot-hot Rose Bowl Game match-up sees the Trojans favored by a touchdown against Penn State.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
»
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
»
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
»
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
»
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
»
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
»
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
»
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
»
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
»
Dalvin Cook announces he is turning pro
»
UTEP RB Aaron Jones to enter the NFL draft
»
Wommack: Tenn WR Malone will enter 2017 draft
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
