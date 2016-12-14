Player Page

Deshaun Watson | Quarterback

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson completed 23-of-36 passes for 259 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while scoring two additional rushing touchdowns in Saturday's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Earlier on Saturday, Alabama secured a spot in the title game. The only question was whether we would all have the joy of seeing a rematch of last season's classic championship showdown. Indeed. Watson did throw two first-half interceptions, but neither proved damaging. His one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter came on a beautiful fake. He would proceed to hit C.J. Fuller from 30 yards out in the closing minutes of the first half to give Clemson a 17-0 advantage at the break. They didn't budge off of that in the second half. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Watson hasn't been perfect this season and his tendency for turnovers could cost him against a turnover-happy defense like Bama's, but he also proved last year that he does not flinch in the face of monsters. We can't wait for the rematch. Dec 31 - 10:40 PM
