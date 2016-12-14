Deshaun Watson | Quarterback Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 9/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson completed 23-of-36 passes for 259 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while scoring two additional rushing touchdowns in Saturday's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Earlier on Saturday, Alabama secured a spot in the title game. The only question was whether we would all have the joy of seeing a rematch of last season's classic championship showdown. Indeed. Watson did throw two first-half interceptions, but neither proved damaging. His one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter came on a beautiful fake. He would proceed to hit C.J. Fuller from 30 yards out in the closing minutes of the first half to give Clemson a 17-0 advantage at the break. They didn't budge off of that in the second half. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Watson hasn't been perfect this season and his tendency for turnovers could cost him against a turnover-happy defense like Bama's, but he also proved last year that he does not flinch in the face of monsters. We can't wait for the rematch.

Packers beat writer Bob McGinn spoke with one NFL scout who said the key for Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson's evaluation will be how he discusses coverages during interviews. "He’s got arm talent. He’s not a great runner. The question is, does he have quick decision-making skills?" the scout said. Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and UNC's Mitch Trubiskyare viewed as the top three prospects at the position, in whatever order. Watson has started for the longest (three-ish seasons), but that has not calmed many scouts' questions. McGinne spoke to another scout who compared Watson to Teddy Bridgewater, a link we do not totally see. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The MMQB's Emily Kaplan spoke with one NFL evaluator who believes Clemson junior QB Deshaun Watson has "face-of-the-franchise qualities" off the field. Many have criticized Watson for his 2016 season compared to his 2015 campaign, but the three evaluators Kaplan spoke with talked up Watson's skills. After praising his football IQ, another NFL personnel member said, "the bottom line is, he can make all of the throws that an NFL quarterback needs to make." It would not be a surprise if Watson is the first quarterback off the board this spring. Source: The MMQB