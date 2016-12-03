Player Page

Samaje Perine | Running Back

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 243

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine became the Sooners' all-time leading rusher with his 86 yards in Monday's 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.
Perine surpassed Billy Sims' OU-record 4,118-career yards on a medium-long run midway through the fourth quarter. Prior to that record-breaking run, the 5-foot-11, 243-pound junior scored on a two-yard run to boost the Sooners to a 35-13 advantage. He wraps his 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played. He has yet to decide on a potential jump to the NFL, but that should come one way or another in the coming days. Jan 3 - 12:25 AM
More Samaje Perine Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 