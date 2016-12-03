Samaje Perine | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McDaniels to interview with three teams Sat.
Del Rio wants more work for Latavius Murray
Report: Kyle Shanahan to interview with 49ers
Del Rio on McGloin's status: 'We'll see'
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Butler scores season-high 52 in win
Jodie Meeks scores 23, hits six triples
Aaron Gordon scores 22 points in win
James Harden gets 9th triple-double in win
Carmelo scores 19, Knicks lose 5th straight
Revenge: Trevor Booker scores 17 w/ 15 boards
Rudy Gobert scores 15 w/ 16 boards, 3 blocks
Raymond Felton starting, Pierce to bench
Hayward scores 30, Jazz win 4th straight game
Buddy Hield scores 20 points in loss to Cavs
Kevin Love dealing with food poisoning
LeBron James scores 26 in win over Pelicans
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford heading to draft
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Samaje Perine | Running Back
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 243
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine became the Sooners' all-time leading rusher with his 86 yards in Monday's 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.
Perine surpassed Billy Sims' OU-record 4,118-career yards on a medium-long run midway through the fourth quarter. Prior to that record-breaking run, the 5-foot-11, 243-pound junior scored on a two-yard run to boost the Sooners to a 35-13 advantage. He wraps his 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played. He has yet to decide on a potential jump to the NFL, but that should come one way or another in the coming days.
Jan 3 - 12:25 AM
Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries in the school's 38-20 win over Oklahoma State.
Perine could have easily scored another touchdown, but on the final drive he took a knee at the one yard line to run out the clock. Perine's name gets lost in the running back shuffle, however, that could change as many file through the ball carriers leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. That is if Perine declares for the draft.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Saturday's 56-28 win over West Virginia.
Perine has missed three games this season due to leg injury, but he has come on at just the right time for fantasy owners. After bruising Baylor with 100 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, he one-upped himself against the Mountaineers on Saturday. Playing in an on-again, off-again snowstorm, the 5-foot-11, 243-pound junior brought the heat with two short touchdown runs in the first half on his way to averaging 5.1 YPC. He had a few cracks at notching touchdown No. 3 in the second half, but none of those would result in a score. Five of Perine's eight games this season have seen him rush for two touchdowns. He is up to an even 10 for the season as a whole. The Sooners will wrap up the regular season against Oklahoma State on December 3, as they have the luxury of a bye over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine (leg) is expected to be able to play against Baylor on Saturday.
Perine has been out of action since sustaining a pulled muscle in his leg against Kansas State on October 16. The injury has cost the 5-foot-11, 243-pounder two games. Fantasy owners should continue to monitor his status over the course of the practice week, but unless HC Bob Stoops indicates otherwise, he looks like he will be ready to rock 'n' roll against Baylor on Saturday. Perine has rushed for 475 yards (5.4 YPC) and six touchdowns over the course of six games played.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:15:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Jan 3 - 12:25 AM
Perine dominates OK St with 239 yds, 1 TD
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Perine leads OU with 160 yds rushing, two TD
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Samaje Perine (leg) expected for Baylor game
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:15:00 PM
More Samaje Perine Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
FSU
(871)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(761)
3
L. Jackson
LOU
(670)
4
C. McCaffrey
STA
(660)
5
B. Scarbrough
AL
(643)
6
J. Butt
MCH
(639)
7
M. Garrett
TAM
(619)
8
J. Barrett
OSU
(578)
9
J. Conner
PIT
(576)
10
J. Browning
WA
(503)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oklahoma Sooners Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
»
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
»
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
»
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
»
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
»
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
»
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
»
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
»
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
»
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
»
Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford heading to draft
»
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved