Samaje Perine | Running Back Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 243

Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine became the Sooners' all-time leading rusher with his 86 yards in Monday's 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. Perine surpassed Billy Sims' OU-record 4,118-career yards on a medium-long run midway through the fourth quarter. Prior to that record-breaking run, the 5-foot-11, 243-pound junior scored on a two-yard run to boost the Sooners to a 35-13 advantage. He wraps his 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played. He has yet to decide on a potential jump to the NFL, but that should come one way or another in the coming days.

Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries in the school's 38-20 win over Oklahoma State. Perine could have easily scored another touchdown, but on the final drive he took a knee at the one yard line to run out the clock. Perine's name gets lost in the running back shuffle, however, that could change as many file through the ball carriers leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. That is if Perine declares for the draft.

Oklahoma junior RB Samaje Perine rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Saturday's 56-28 win over West Virginia. Perine has missed three games this season due to leg injury, but he has come on at just the right time for fantasy owners. After bruising Baylor with 100 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, he one-upped himself against the Mountaineers on Saturday. Playing in an on-again, off-again snowstorm, the 5-foot-11, 243-pound junior brought the heat with two short touchdown runs in the first half on his way to averaging 5.1 YPC. He had a few cracks at notching touchdown No. 3 in the second half, but none of those would result in a score. Five of Perine's eight games this season have seen him rush for two touchdowns. He is up to an even 10 for the season as a whole. The Sooners will wrap up the regular season against Oklahoma State on December 3, as they have the luxury of a bye over the Thanksgiving weekend.