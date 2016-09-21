Player Page

Brandon Facyson | Cornerback

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 189

Virginia Tech redshirt junior CB Brandon Facyson will return to campus for his senior year.
Facyson was projected in the Rds. 3-4 range. He started all 14 games this past season, finishing with 48 tackles and seven TFL. Facyson is making a good decision. He could be a Rd. 2 or even a Rd. 1 pick with a big senior campaign. Jan 9 - 2:31 PM
Source: Newnan Times-Herald
