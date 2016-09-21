Brandon Facyson | Cornerback

Facyson was projected in the Rds. 3-4 range. He started all 14 games this past season, finishing with 48 tackles and seven TFL. Facyson is making a good decision. He could be a Rd. 2 or even a Rd. 1 pick with a big senior campaign.

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports his belief that Virginia Tech redshirt junior CB Brandon Facyson will declare for the draft after the season.

Pauline grades Facyson as a top-five five cornerback overall and a potential first-round pick. On Saturday against Boston College, Facyson broke up four passes and looked every bit the part. "His ability in man-to-man coverage was outstanding as Facyson stopped opponents down the flanks while also making several terrific plays on crossing patterns," Pauline wrote. "During Facyson’s freshman season in 2013 when the Hokie defensive backfield included Kyle and Kendall Fuller, first and third round picks respectively, many scouts felt Facyson was the top pro-prospect from the group."