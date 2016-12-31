Player Page

John Ross | Wide Receiver

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 179

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Washington redshirt junior WR John Ross will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
No real surprise, here. After tearing his ACL and missing the 2015 season, Ross came out with a strong proof-of-health campaign in helping Washington to a Playoff berth (and subsequent Bama smothering). The 5-foot-11, 179-pound wideout logged a 81-1150-17 receiving line in 2016. He figures to record one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. During the spring, he was clocked at 4.25 seconds. Come the draft itself, he could sprint his way to a Day 1 selection if things break right. Jan 2 - 6:45 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More John Ross Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 