John Ross | Wide Receiver Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 179

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Washington redshirt junior WR John Ross will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. No real surprise, here. After tearing his ACL and missing the 2015 season, Ross came out with a strong proof-of-health campaign in helping Washington to a Playoff berth (and subsequent Bama smothering). The 5-foot-11, 179-pound wideout logged a 81-1150-17 receiving line in 2016. He figures to record one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. During the spring, he was clocked at 4.25 seconds. Come the draft itself, he could sprint his way to a Day 1 selection if things break right. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Washington redshirt junior WR John Ross caught five passes for 28 yards in Saturday's 24-7 loss to Alabama in the Peach Bowl. Just before Christmas, Ross said that Alabama "probably [doesn't] have a weakness." He found that to be true in a bad way on Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 179-pounder was never able to shake free with his so-long speed and even if he had, QB Jake Browning generally had no time to throw. Bad combination, that. Ross finishes his final season of collegiate ball having caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is a potential first-round selection, particularly in a thinner class of wideouts.

Washington redshirt junior WR John Ross said that Alabama "probably [doesn't] have a weakness." Unless Mads Mikkelsen planted a secret weakness inside Nick Saban's CFB planet destroyer, anyway. Through 13 games, no team has found the exhaust port on the Bama behemoth. "We want to win a national championship. And we know it goes through Alabama. They’re the best team in the country for a reason," said RB Myles Gaskin. The Huskies will take their crack at the defending champs in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve. Alabama has allowed more than 30 points just once this season, when the Ole Miss X-Wing was shot down by the Alabama Tie Fighter just moments before QB Chad Kelly had a clean shot at blowing the whole thing up in what ended as a 48-43 defeat on September 17. Source: Sports Illustrated