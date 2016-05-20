Player Page

Reggie Bonnafon | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 206

Louisville senior OW Reggie Bonnafon spent the spring game at running back.
Bonnafon, a former quarterback, was shifted from wide receiver to the running back for the last week of spring practice due to Louisville's backfield injuries. Jeremy Smith (undisclosed injury) and redshirt freshman Dae Williams (ACL tear) were both shelved in the spring. "(Bonnafon) is a freakish athlete, and he can get lined up anywhere, even quarterback," Jackson said. "He can throw the ball, go through his progressions great. Reggie is just an all-around freakish athlete." HC Bobby Petrino declined to say if he'll keep Bonnafon at running back for fall camp. "We do need to get some of those guys back here," Petrino said, "and they will be, except for Dae. But we need more depth at running back." May 9 - 3:19 PM
Source: Courier-Journal
