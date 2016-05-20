Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Reggie Bonnafon | Wide Receiver
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 206
Latest News
Recent News
Louisville senior OW Reggie Bonnafon spent the spring game at running back.
Bonnafon, a former quarterback, was shifted from wide receiver to the running back for the last week of spring practice due to Louisville's backfield injuries. Jeremy Smith (undisclosed injury) and redshirt freshman Dae Williams (ACL tear) were both shelved in the spring. "(Bonnafon) is a freakish athlete, and he can get lined up anywhere, even quarterback," Jackson said. "He can throw the ball, go through his progressions great. Reggie is just an all-around freakish athlete." HC Bobby Petrino declined to say if he'll keep Bonnafon at running back for fall camp. "We do need to get some of those guys back here," Petrino said, "and they will be, except for Dae. But we need more depth at running back."
May 9 - 3:19 PM
Source:
Courier-Journal
Louisville HC Bobby Petrino called junior WR Reggie Bonnafon "one of the greatest kids in the world to coach."
"For [Bonnafon], it was a matter of -- he didn’t have a lot of experience playing the position [of wide receiver]," Petrino said, "so he was working hard to learn everything. This really gives him a chance to use his natural ability." The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder switched over to receiver from quarterback this spring. He offers a silly amount of athletic talent -- 43.5-inch vertical jump during offseason testing -- and could thrive as a receiver if he can make the full adjustment. While the Cardinals initially recruited (and played) him as a quarterback, Bonnafon is no stranger to the outside, having suited up at receiver for several years in high school prior to a position shift his senior year. If you aren't already on the Louisville bandwagon, it is going to be full-up by the time August camp rolls around. Find your seats now.
Fri, May 20, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Louisville junior QB Reggie Bonnafon leaped to a 43.5 inch vertical jump recently in offseason testing.
Had he done that at the recent Combine, Bonnafon would have led all participants in the vertical. Yeah, the kid's got hops. HC Bobby Petrino is in an interesting predicament with Bonnafon stuck behind Lamar Jackson, a younger signal-caller who may be an even better all-around athlete. Will he relegate Bonnafon to a strict backup QB role in case Jackson regresses or gets hurt? Will he shift Bonnafon to a hybrid QB/RB/WR gadget weapon role to get him on the field regularly? We'll be keeping an eye on Louisville's spring practices to see if Petrino shows his hand early.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Andrea Adelson "would be shocked" if Louisville sophomore QB Reggie Bonnafon is not the starter against Auburn.
Bonnafon made a few starts last year, compiling a 5:4 touchdown to interception ratio while completing 51 percent of his passes with a 7.2 yards per attempt average. None of those numbers stand out, however, Bonnafon did flash with mobility as a freshman, scoring five times on the ground.
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 12:43:00 PM
Source:
Andrea Adelson on Twitter
Louisville experiments with Bonnafon at RB
May 9 - 3:19 PM
Petrino offers high praise to Reggie Bonnafon
Fri, May 20, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Bonnafon posts incredible 43.5 inch vertical
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Adelson expects QB Bonnafon to start for LOU
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 12:43:00 PM
More Reggie Bonnafon Player News
