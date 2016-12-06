Player Page

C.J. Beathard | Quarterback

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 203

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes Iowa QB C.J. Beathard's draft slot could be higher than expected.
This might be the shocker of draft season, but buzz builds for a quarterback faster than any other position. Beathard is not a common name in quarterback rankings, so perhaps Rapoport is hearing him mentioned by a single team. Or this is a favor to an agent. This reminds us of the Garrett Gilbert buzz from a few years ago. Apr 19 - 10:08 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
