C.J. Beathard | Quarterback Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (23) / 11/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 203

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes Iowa QB C.J. Beathard's draft slot could be higher than expected. This might be the shocker of draft season, but buzz builds for a quarterback faster than any other position. Beathard is not a common name in quarterback rankings, so perhaps Rapoport is hearing him mentioned by a single team. Or this is a favor to an agent. This reminds us of the Garrett Gilbert buzz from a few years ago. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Iowa QB C.J. Beathard was likened to Tom Savage by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. "His 2015 tape was more impressive [than his 2016 tape], but deep-ball accuracy issues, poor pocket awareness, and unnecessary hesitation as a passer shows up in both seasons," Zierlein wrote. "Beathard plays checkers with safeties rather than chess, which could always hinder his ability to attack down the field with success. Could be a career backup who finds himself in the action at some point down the road." After completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 pass yards and a 17/5 TD/INT rate in 2015, Beathard fell off as a senior (56.5 completion pct, 1,929 yards, 14/10 TD/INT) Source: NFL.com

Two of five personnel executives asked by NFL.com which QB in this class is the next Dak Prescott answered Iowa QB C.J. Beathard. Beathard won the impromptu poll. One vote apiece was cast for Chad Kelly, Davis Webb and Sefo Liufau. "This isn't an easy question. The QB class isn't very good at all," said one of Beathard's supporters. "He doesn't do anything special, but he won't lose you the game. He's got a chance." Said the other: "I don't think Beathard played very well this year, but he showed some stuff last year. He'll probably be a late-round pick, but he has some redeeming qualities." Source: NFL.com