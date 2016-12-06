Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
C.J. Beathard | Quarterback
Team:
Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/16/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 203
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes Iowa QB C.J. Beathard's draft slot could be higher than expected.
This might be the shocker of draft season, but buzz builds for a quarterback faster than any other position. Beathard is not a common name in quarterback rankings, so perhaps Rapoport is hearing him mentioned by a single team. Or this is a favor to an agent. This reminds us of the Garrett Gilbert buzz from a few years ago.
Apr 19 - 10:08 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Iowa QB C.J. Beathard was likened to Tom Savage by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.
"His 2015 tape was more impressive [than his 2016 tape], but deep-ball accuracy issues, poor pocket awareness, and unnecessary hesitation as a passer shows up in both seasons," Zierlein wrote. "Beathard plays checkers with safeties rather than chess, which could always hinder his ability to attack down the field with success. Could be a career backup who finds himself in the action at some point down the road." After completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 pass yards and a 17/5 TD/INT rate in 2015, Beathard fell off as a senior (56.5 completion pct, 1,929 yards, 14/10 TD/INT)
Feb 22 - 3:45 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Two of five personnel executives asked by NFL.com which QB in this class is the next Dak Prescott answered Iowa QB C.J. Beathard.
Beathard won the impromptu poll. One vote apiece was cast for Chad Kelly, Davis Webb and Sefo Liufau. "This isn't an easy question. The QB class isn't very good at all," said one of Beathard's supporters. "He doesn't do anything special, but he won't lose you the game. He's got a chance." Said the other: "I don't think Beathard played very well this year, but he showed some stuff last year. He'll probably be a late-round pick, but he has some redeeming qualities."
Jan 4 - 5:53 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Iowa senior QB C.J. Beathard accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
Three Hawkeyes have now accepted invites to the annual January bowl, with Beathard joining Desmond King and Jaleel Johnson. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound senior has thrown for 1,874 yards with a 17/7 TD/INT ratio in 12 games. He has thrown 17 touchdown passes in each of the last two seasons.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:18:00 PM
Source:
Senior Bowl on Twitter
Iowa QB C.J. Beathard, draft day surprise?
Apr 19 - 10:08 AM
QB C.J. Beathard comped to Tom Savage
Feb 22 - 3:45 PM
Execs say Beathard could be next Dak Prescott
Jan 4 - 5:53 PM
C.J. Beathard accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:18:00 PM
More C.J. Beathard Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Iowa Hawkeyes Tickets
Headlines
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
Josh Norris and Eric Galko addressed the latest NFL Draft buzz, rumors, speculations, whispers and innuendo in this podcast episode.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
»
Mock Draft V
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Patriots host Ryan Ramczyk for a visit
»
Iowa QB C.J. Beathard, draft day surprise?
»
Report: Harris has multiple top-10 grades
»
NFL exec. sees WR Corey Davis sliding down
»
Ravens hosting Peppers for official on Tues.
»
Four teams chasing QB Bolin as grad transfer
»
Garrett admits to 'choking out' an LSU TE
»
LB Foster visits Jets, Ravens up next
»
Bills host QB Kelly, nephew of Jim, for visit
»
Stewart unable to fufill all 24 team requests
»
Florio: Mixon might wait beyond rounds 2 & 3
»
Panthers host RB/WR Curtis Samuel on visit
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
