Sony Michel | Running Back Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (22) / 2/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 208

Latest News Recent News

Georgia senior RB Sony Michel (ankle) warmed up on Saturday and is expecting to play against Samford. Michel (5'11/208) hurt his ankle in the 20-19 victory over Notre Dame. He had limited practices, but appears to be good to go against an FCs defense. Source: Marc Weiszer on Twitter

Georgia HC Kirby Smart said that he "expect[s] [senior RB Sony Michel] to be fine." Michel dinged up his ankle in the fourth quarter of this past weekend's 20-19 win over Notre Dame. Said Smart, "We're just limiting his reps (in practice). We're hoping he's able to go Saturday. We think he'll be able to." The 5-foot-11, 208-pound senior has rushed for 160 yards (5.5 YPC) and two touchdowns through two games. Source: The Telegraph

Georgia HC Kirby Smart is hopeful that senior RB Sony Michel (ankle) will be able to play against Samford on Saturday. Michel was forced out during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over Notre Dame due to a right ankle injury. His playing-status for the Bulldogs' upcoming showdown with Samford will be determined later in the week, though given the opponent, if there are any lingering questions, here, the team will likely just rest Michel. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution