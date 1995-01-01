Player Page

Sony Michel | Running Back

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 208

Georgia senior RB Sony Michel (ankle) warmed up on Saturday and is expecting to play against Samford.
Michel (5'11/208) hurt his ankle in the 20-19 victory over Notre Dame. He had limited practices, but appears to be good to go against an FCs defense. Sep 16 - 7:24 PM
Source: Marc Weiszer on Twitter
