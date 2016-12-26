Player Page

Shai McKenzie | Running Back

Team: Hampton Pirates
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 221

Former Virginia Tech redshirt junior RB Shai McKenzie transferred to Hampton.
McKenzie is eligible to play immediately in 2017 because the Pirates play at the FCS level. He's a four-star 2014 recruit who looked like a future star early in his true freshman before going down with a torn ACL. McKenzie ran for only 76 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries last year. Jul 30 - 1:02 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
