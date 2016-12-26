Shai McKenzie | Running Back Team: Hampton Pirates Age / DOB: (21) / 9/19/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 221

Former Virginia Tech redshirt junior RB Shai McKenzie transferred to Hampton. McKenzie is eligible to play immediately in 2017 because the Pirates play at the FCS level. He's a four-star 2014 recruit who looked like a future star early in his true freshman before going down with a torn ACL. McKenzie ran for only 76 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries last year. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Virginia Tech graduate RB Shai McKenzie will transfer. McKenzie expects to earn his degree from Virginia Tech by the summer. He will be eligible to play immediately for another FBS program in 2017. The 5-foot-11, 221-pounder had himself his fair share of wobbly times at Virginia Tech. He tore his ACL in September of 2014 and, during the 2015 offseason, was sentenced to 15 days in jail for having consensual sex with a minor. He exits stage left at Virginia Tech having rushed for 395 yards (4.6 YPC) and four touchdowns. Source: Shai McKenzie on Twitter

Virginia Tech junior RB Shai McKenzie (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's Belk Bowl showdown with Arkansas. McKenzie made the trip to Charlotte, but with his arm in a sling. It is uncertain when he sustained the undisclosed injury. The 5-foot-11, 221-pounder has managed 76 yards and a score on 20 carries, making his loss here a depth blow more than anything else. Source: Andy Bitter on Twitter