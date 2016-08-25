Player Page

Hugh Freeze | Center

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Age / DOB:  (47) / 9/27/1969

Ole Miss self-imposed a one-year postseason ban after receiving notice that the NCAA is accusing it of eight new athletic compliance violations.
Those eight allegations are in addition to the 13 that the NCAA charged Ole Miss with last year, making 21 total allegations. In addition, Ole Miss was charged with a lack of institutional control. Ole Miss received the original allegations on Jan. 30 2016. In response, the school self-imposed the loss of 11 football scholarships over a four-year period from 2015-2018. The NCAA re-opened the case when T Laremy Tunsil admitted he took money from Rebels' coaches during the last NFL Draft. Yahoo! Sports' Pat Forde reported in August that the NCAA had granted immunity to players at Mississippi State and Auburn to speak openly about being recruited by Ole Miss. Feb 22 - 5:39 PM
