Hugh Freeze | Center Team: Mississippi Rebels Age / DOB: (47) / 9/27/1969

Ole Miss self-imposed a one-year postseason ban after receiving notice that the NCAA is accusing it of eight new athletic compliance violations. Those eight allegations are in addition to the 13 that the NCAA charged Ole Miss with last year, making 21 total allegations. In addition, Ole Miss was charged with a lack of institutional control. Ole Miss received the original allegations on Jan. 30 2016. In response, the school self-imposed the loss of 11 football scholarships over a four-year period from 2015-2018. The NCAA re-opened the case when T Laremy Tunsil admitted he took money from Rebels' coaches during the last NFL Draft. Yahoo! Sports' Pat Forde reported in August that the NCAA had granted immunity to players at Mississippi State and Auburn to speak openly about being recruited by Ole Miss. Source: SB Nation

Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde reports that in the investigation of Ole Miss regarding potential violations, the NCAA has spoken to at least two recruits from other SEC schools. The NCAA is interested in how, exactly, Ole Miss is going about their recruiting. Per Forde, the governing body has spoken with former Reb targets at both Auburn and Mississippi State. Ole Miss declined comment on the new report, but did say that they were cooperating with the inquiry. They were already facing allegations of 28 violations across three sports -- 13 in football. Much of the earlier portion of the investigation (at least in terms of Freeze's regime) focused on former T Laremy Tunsil, but the NCAA is broadening their net just a little. Source: Yahoo Sports

Ole Miss HC Hugh Freeze said that "obviously we could [have done better in regards to keeping a clean recruiting ship]." "We will learn from where we made mistakes, of course, but there's a lot of things we did right [in recruiting] also," Freeze noted. Nine of the 13 allegations levied against the Ole Miss football program by the NCAA were said to have occurred under Freeze's watch. "I can tell you I have absolute zero interest in cutting corners for success," he said. "I have a lot of failures and a lot of stuff that's not real great ... but me wanting to cut corners is not one of them." He indicated that he does not believe "any coach at our level" has complete control of what his players and staff are doing off the field. Source: ESPN.com