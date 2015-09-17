Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kemoko Turay | Defensive End
Team:
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/11/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 235
Latest News
Recent News
Rutgers redshirt senior pass rusher Kemoko Turay was invited the NFLPA Bowl.
We're going to keep a close watch on Turay's process. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder earned a Freshman All-American nod by posting seven sacks, 8.5 TFL and three blocked kicks back in 2014, showing explosion off the edge along with his obvious length. Since then, he’s more or less disappeared statistically, posting only 5.5 sacks total since the beginning of 2015. Turay could really help himself with a big pre-draft process showing.
Nov 14 - 4:09 PM
Source:
Richie Schnyderite on Twitter
Rutgers redshirt senior pass rusher Kemoko Turay has been cleared to play against Washington.
We were amped for Turay back in 2015 after a strong redshirt freshman season, however, he failed to impress since. Beat writer Ryan Dunleavy described Turay's offseason as dominant, so perhaps we see strong play during his final year. Turay was previously wearing a non-contact jersey due to injury.
Aug 31 - 10:37 AM
Source:
NJ.com
Rutgers redshirt sophomore edge rusher Kemoko Turay is considered probably to play against Penn State.
Turay only has one tackle for loss, a sack, this season after earning a starting role as a redshirt sophomore. The production is low, but Turay is full of talent. He will be on a stage to showcase those skills this weekend against Penn State and Christian Hackenberg.
Thu, Sep 17, 2015 11:10:00 AM
Source:
NJ.com
Rutgers redshirt sophomore edge rusher Kemoko Turay is listed as questionable for the season opener with an upper body injury.
College injury reports are not required and specifics can be very hard to come by. The Scarlet Knights open with Norfolk State, so Turay might not be needed in the first week. If we were asked to peg a breakout defensive player this year, it would be Turay. He combines explosion with flexibility and power.
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 10:22:00 AM
Source:
Asbury Park Press
RU EDGE Turay garners invite to NFLPA Bowl
Nov 14 - 4:09 PM
Nov 14 - 4:09 PM
Rutgers pass rusher Turay cleared to play
Aug 31 - 10:37 AM
Aug 31 - 10:37 AM
Rutgers DE Turay probable vs PSU (upper body)
Thu, Sep 17, 2015 11:10:00 AM
Rutgers DE Turay questionable (upper body)
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 10:22:00 AM
More Kemoko Turay Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rosen
UCL
(907)
2
J. Allen
WY
(665)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(636)
4
B. Love
STA
(512)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(453)
6
J. Washington
OKS
(446)
7
T. Woodson
AKR
(439)
8
B. Jones
TEN
(435)
9
D. Pettis
WA
(404)
10
H. Hill
TX
(386)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Nov 12
LSU's Derrius Guice will look to keep rolling against Tennessee as we break down Week 12's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
OLB Key (leg) questionable for Tennessee
»
TE Hurst will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft
»
Dallas Goedert joins Senior Bowl invite list
»
Courtland Sutton receives Senior Bowl invite
»
Wyoming HC Bohl thinks QB Allen will play
»
IU QB Lagow to start vs. Rutgers
»
Report: Gruden interested in Tennessee job?
»
Wyoming's Allen (shoulder) labeled day-to-day
»
Ducks QB Herbert (collarbone) nearing return
»
Hogs suspend QB Kelley (arrest) indefinitely
»
Huskers QB Lee is in the concussion protocol
»
UW T Deiter ponders jump to the NFL
NFL Draft Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these four plays in Week 10!
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
