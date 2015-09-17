Player Page

Kemoko Turay | Defensive End

Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 235

Rutgers redshirt senior pass rusher Kemoko Turay was invited the NFLPA Bowl.
We're going to keep a close watch on Turay's process. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder earned a Freshman All-American nod by posting seven sacks, 8.5 TFL and three blocked kicks back in 2014, showing explosion off the edge along with his obvious length. Since then, he’s more or less disappeared statistically, posting only 5.5 sacks total since the beginning of 2015. Turay could really help himself with a big pre-draft process showing. Nov 14 - 4:09 PM
Source: Richie Schnyderite on Twitter
