Kemoko Turay | Defensive End

We're going to keep a close watch on Turay's process. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder earned a Freshman All-American nod by posting seven sacks, 8.5 TFL and three blocked kicks back in 2014, showing explosion off the edge along with his obvious length. Since then, he’s more or less disappeared statistically, posting only 5.5 sacks total since the beginning of 2015. Turay could really help himself with a big pre-draft process showing.

We were amped for Turay back in 2015 after a strong redshirt freshman season, however, he failed to impress since. Beat writer Ryan Dunleavy described Turay's offseason as dominant, so perhaps we see strong play during his final year. Turay was previously wearing a non-contact jersey due to injury.

Turay only has one tackle for loss, a sack, this season after earning a starting role as a redshirt sophomore. The production is low, but Turay is full of talent. He will be on a stage to showcase those skills this weekend against Penn State and Christian Hackenberg.

Rutgers redshirt sophomore edge rusher Kemoko Turay is listed as questionable for the season opener with an upper body injury.

College injury reports are not required and specifics can be very hard to come by. The Scarlet Knights open with Norfolk State, so Turay might not be needed in the first week. If we were asked to peg a breakout defensive player this year, it would be Turay. He combines explosion with flexibility and power.