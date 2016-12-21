Evan Engram | Tight End Team: Mississippi Rebels Age / DOB: (22) / 9/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 227

Ole Miss TE Evan Engram told Rotoworld's Josh Norris that he received a few sixth round grades following the 2015 season. Engram said he was set on leaving for the NFL, but the feedback he received was not strong enough for him to feel comfortable with that decision. We aren't sure if the feedback came from the NFL Draft Advisory board or through other sources, but either way it is crazy. Engram will be an asset for whoever drafts him. Source: Rotoworld

An NFL scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Ole Miss senior TE Evan Engram reminds him of former Saints WR Marques Colston. Position crossover comp! "Engram’s more of a true big receiver like Marques Colston," the scout said. "He’ll never be a point-of-attack guy but he does have outstanding receiving potential and skills." The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder is already in the midst of beginning his draft prep, as Ole Miss was not bowl-eligible at the end of the season. He posted a breakout campaign in 2016, catching 65 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ole Miss senior TE Evan Engram (undisclosed) is not dressed in advance of Saturday's Egg Bowl showdown with Mississippi State. The exact nature and circumstance of Engram's injury is not known. He has played in every game this season and just posted a 6-102-1 receiving line in last weekend's loss to Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound senior leads all FBS tight ends with his 926 yards receiving. Eight of his 65 catches have gone for touchdowns. Source: ESPN.com