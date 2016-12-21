Player Page

Evan Engram | Tight End

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 227

Ole Miss TE Evan Engram told Rotoworld's Josh Norris that he received a few sixth round grades following the 2015 season.
Engram said he was set on leaving for the NFL, but the feedback he received was not strong enough for him to feel comfortable with that decision. We aren't sure if the feedback came from the NFL Draft Advisory board or through other sources, but either way it is crazy. Engram will be an asset for whoever drafts him. Jan 26 - 11:25 AM
