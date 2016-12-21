Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Etta-Tawo dealing with a dislocated finger?
Engram says he received 6th round grades
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
Evan Engram | Tight End
Team:
Mississippi Rebels
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 227
Latest News
Recent News
Ole Miss TE Evan Engram told Rotoworld's Josh Norris that he received a few sixth round grades following the 2015 season.
Engram said he was set on leaving for the NFL, but the feedback he received was not strong enough for him to feel comfortable with that decision. We aren't sure if the feedback came from the NFL Draft Advisory board or through other sources, but either way it is crazy. Engram will be an asset for whoever drafts him.
Jan 26 - 11:25 AM
Source:
Rotoworld
An NFL scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Ole Miss senior TE Evan Engram reminds him of former Saints WR Marques Colston.
Position crossover comp! "Engram’s more of a true big receiver like Marques Colston," the scout said. "He’ll never be a point-of-attack guy but he does have outstanding receiving potential and skills." The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder is already in the midst of beginning his draft prep, as Ole Miss was not bowl-eligible at the end of the season. He posted a breakout campaign in 2016, catching 65 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 04:35:00 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Ole Miss senior TE Evan Engram (undisclosed) is not dressed in advance of Saturday's Egg Bowl showdown with Mississippi State.
The exact nature and circumstance of Engram's injury is not known. He has played in every game this season and just posted a 6-102-1 receiving line in last weekend's loss to Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound senior leads all FBS tight ends with his 926 yards receiving. Eight of his 65 catches have gone for touchdowns.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ole Miss TE Evan Engram has accepted his Senior Bowl invitation.
So many NFL fans will be thirsty for Engram after watching him in practice and reviewing his SEC tape. We will not go as far to say that Engram is the next Jordan Reed... but someone will. Engram is a receiving tight end who put together his most productive season and has a good shot of crossing 1,000 receiving yards this year.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 08:41:00 AM
Source:
Senior Bowl
Engram says he received 6th round grades
Jan 26 - 11:25 AM
Evan Engram draws comp to Marques Coltson
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 04:35:00 PM
Engram (undisclosed) not dressed for Egg Bowl
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Senior Bowl adds Ole Miss TE Engram to roster
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 08:41:00 AM
More Evan Engram Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Mississippi Rebels Tickets
