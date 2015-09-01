Player Page

Gus Edwards | Running Back

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 230

Miami graduate RB Gus Edwards will transfer.
This is an unfortunate development for the Hurricanes, who also recently lost second-leading rusher Joe Yearby to early declaration. Edwards was third on the team in rushing in 2016, logging 290 yards on 59 carries (4.9 yards per carry). Miami will need to develop depth behind starter Mark Walton posthaste. As for Edwards, he's eligible to play for another FBS school in 2017 as a graduate. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound tailback from Staten Island once committed to Syracuse and may be interested in doing so again. Jan 18 - 1:50 PM
Source: ESPN
