Gus Edwards | Running Back Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 230

Miami graduate RB Gus Edwards will transfer. This is an unfortunate development for the Hurricanes, who also recently lost second-leading rusher Joe Yearby to early declaration. Edwards was third on the team in rushing in 2016, logging 290 yards on 59 carries (4.9 yards per carry). Miami will need to develop depth behind starter Mark Walton posthaste. As for Edwards, he's eligible to play for another FBS school in 2017 as a graduate. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound tailback from Staten Island once committed to Syracuse and may be interested in doing so again. Source: ESPN

Miami junior RB Gus Edwards underwent foot surgery on Saturday. It was already known that Edwards would probably miss the 2015 season due to a foot injury suffered last week. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior underwent surgery on Saturday, according to HC Al Golden. In a dark bit of irony, Edwards was being called "day-to-day" for a time before the severity of the injury was determined. Source: Palm Beach Post

Miami junior RB Gus Edwards will miss the entire 2015 season due to a foot injury. Edwards was expected to be the Yin to Joe Yearby's Yang (quickness). Foot injuries are never good news for big backs, and Edwards is listed around 230 lbs. Freshman Mark Walton could see more time now. Edwards' injury was once considered "day-to-day." Source: Ralph D Russo on Twitter