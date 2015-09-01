Gus Edwards | Running Back

Welcome,
[X]
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
Jets to cut Brandon Marshall this offseason?
Beat writer predicts Dallas will release Romo
Chris Hogan (thigh) says he's 'feeling good'
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bismack Biyombo (knee) will play Wednesday
Kevin Love (back) questionable for Thursday
Jon Leuer (knee) a game-time decision vs. ATL
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) says he'll play
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) out Weds
Drummond, Baynes will play Wednesday vs. ATL
Nerlens Noel (ankle) probable for Wednesday
Joel Embiid (illness) questionable Wednesday
T.J. McConnell (wrist) questionable vs. TOR
Ron Baker will start again on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out Wednesday
Joakim Noah (ankle) questionable Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
Jared Spurgeon scores 1G, 1A in loss to NJD
Kyle Palmieri nets 2 pts in comeback win
Predators scratch Craig Smith on Tuesday
Auston Matthews scores in win over Buffalo
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Deshaun Watson won't attend the Senior Bowl
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Tom Cleverley thrive at Watford
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Defence causing Bournemouth major concerns
Pressure piling on picky Saints's boss
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
Hull send young striker Ter Horst out on loan
Livermore subject to bid from West Brom
United send full-back Riley out on loan
Player Page
Gus Edwards | Running Back
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 230
Latest News
Recent News
Miami graduate RB Gus Edwards will transfer.
This is an unfortunate development for the Hurricanes, who also recently lost second-leading rusher Joe Yearby to early declaration. Edwards was third on the team in rushing in 2016, logging 290 yards on 59 carries (4.9 yards per carry). Miami will need to develop depth behind starter Mark Walton posthaste. As for Edwards, he's eligible to play for another FBS school in 2017 as a graduate. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound tailback from Staten Island once committed to Syracuse and may be interested in doing so again.
Jan 18 - 1:50 PM
Source:
ESPN
Miami junior RB Gus Edwards underwent foot surgery on Saturday.
It was already known that Edwards would probably miss the 2015 season due to a foot injury suffered last week. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior underwent surgery on Saturday, according to HC Al Golden. In a dark bit of irony, Edwards was being called "day-to-day" for a time before the severity of the injury was determined.
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 09:11:00 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Miami junior RB Gus Edwards will miss the entire 2015 season due to a foot injury.
Edwards was expected to be the Yin to Joe Yearby's Yang (quickness). Foot injuries are never good news for big backs, and Edwards is listed around 230 lbs. Freshman Mark Walton could see more time now. Edwards' injury was once considered "day-to-day."
Sun, Aug 30, 2015 10:30:00 PM
Source:
Ralph D Russo on Twitter
Miami junior RB Gus Edwards is considered day-to-day while dealing with a foot injury.
Edwards is in contention to replace Duke Johnson as the school's top running back, but it appears to be a four way competition. No matter who emerges as the "starter," it will likely be a committee approach. Edwards is a bigger back but also shows some skill in the passing game.
Sat, Aug 29, 2015 10:50:00 AM
Source:
Canes Watch
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
Jan 18 - 1:50 PM
Gus Edwards undergoes foot surgery
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 09:11:00 PM
Canes lose RB Gus Edwards for the season
Sun, Aug 30, 2015 10:30:00 PM
Miami RB Gus Edwards day to day (foot)
Sat, Aug 29, 2015 10:50:00 AM
More Gus Edwards Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Miami (FL) Hurricanes Tickets
