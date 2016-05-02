Player Page

Michael Caputo | Safety

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212

LSU hired former Wisconsin S Michael Caputo to serve as a defensive assistant.
Caputo should be a known name for those familiar with recent college football history, as the Saints signed the three-year Wisconsin starter as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 draft. He was waived after May rookie minicamp and has opted not to try to scrap and claw his way in the NFL. Instead, onward to LSU, where he will test out his coaching chops. As his recent try at the pro ranks would indicate, this job with the Tigers will be his first coaching gig at any level. Mar 30 - 3:55 PM
