Michael Caputo | Safety Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 212

LSU hired former Wisconsin S Michael Caputo to serve as a defensive assistant. Caputo should be a known name for those familiar with recent college football history, as the Saints signed the three-year Wisconsin starter as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 draft. He was waived after May rookie minicamp and has opted not to try to scrap and claw his way in the NFL. Instead, onward to LSU, where he will test out his coaching chops. As his recent try at the pro ranks would indicate, this job with the Tigers will be his first coaching gig at any level. Source: Michael Caputo on Twitter

Saints signed Wisconsin S Michael Caputo. Caputo (6'1/207) had a ho-hum college career, spreading 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and three INTs across 40 starts. He was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as both a junior and senior. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Caputo didn't help himself by running 4.70 with a 9-foot-9 broad jump at the Badgers' Pro Day. Caputo draws high marks for his leadership and run support, but he isn't athletic enough to function in the back half of an NFL defense. He'd do well to carve out a Chris Prosinski-like career.

Wisconsin S Michael Caputo was not invited to the NFL Combine. We're a tad surprised, as some considered Caputo a high Day 3 possibility. In fact, NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter thought his "good size and toughness" made Caputo a likely mid-round selection. "The leader of the Badgers secondary broke up eight pases and intercepted two others as a senior," noted College Football 24/7 writer Chase Goodbread. "He's better known for his run-stopping ability (106 tackles as a junior), but it's his coverage skills and special teams contribution that will have more influence on his NFL hopes." Source: NFL.com