Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Michael Caputo | Safety
Team:
LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 212
Latest News
Recent News
LSU hired former Wisconsin S Michael Caputo to serve as a defensive assistant.
Caputo should be a known name for those familiar with recent college football history, as the Saints signed the three-year Wisconsin starter as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 draft. He was waived after May rookie minicamp and has opted not to try to scrap and claw his way in the NFL. Instead, onward to LSU, where he will test out his coaching chops. As his recent try at the pro ranks would indicate, this job with the Tigers will be his first coaching gig at any level.
Mar 30 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Michael Caputo on Twitter
Saints signed Wisconsin S Michael Caputo.
Caputo (6'1/207) had a ho-hum college career, spreading 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and three INTs across 40 starts. He was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as both a junior and senior. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Caputo didn't help himself by running 4.70 with a 9-foot-9 broad jump at the Badgers' Pro Day. Caputo draws high marks for his leadership and run support, but he isn't athletic enough to function in the back half of an NFL defense. He'd do well to carve out a Chris Prosinski-like career.
Mon, May 2, 2016 04:56:00 PM
Wisconsin S Michael Caputo was not invited to the NFL Combine.
We're a tad surprised, as some considered Caputo a high Day 3 possibility. In fact, NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter thought his "good size and toughness" made Caputo a likely mid-round selection. "The leader of the Badgers secondary broke up eight pases and intercepted two others as a senior," noted College Football 24/7 writer Chase Goodbread. "He's better known for his run-stopping ability (106 tackles as a junior), but it's his coverage skills and special teams contribution that will have more influence on his NFL hopes."
Fri, Feb 12, 2016 08:19:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Wisconsin S Michael Caputo intercepted two passes in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game.
Caputo nearly had himself a pick-six when he intercepted QB Joel Stave shortly before the half. He took it back 64 yards, but couldn't quite make the end zone. We're sure the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder's tormented Stave before in practice--the two were in the same class at Wisconsin, so they should know each other's games well enough by now. On the second interception, Caputo savaged Jake Rudock in the red zone as the Michigan grad looked to make the game a closer affair. He'll be a likely mid-round selection in the draft due to his (per NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter) "good size and toughness." He'll still have to perform well at the combine, but is off to a nice start with the draft process.
Sun, Jan 24, 2016 06:17:00 PM
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Mar 30 - 3:55 PM
Saints ink S Michael Caputo to UDFA pact
Mon, May 2, 2016 04:56:00 PM
NFL Combine ignores Wisconsin S Caputo
Fri, Feb 12, 2016 08:19:00 PM
Caputo notches pair of Shrine interceptions
Sun, Jan 24, 2016 06:17:00 PM
More Michael Caputo Player News
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
The 2017 NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia, with Rd. 1 on Thursday, Apr. 27, Rds. 2-3 on Friday, Apr. 28 and Rds. 4-7 on Saturday, Apr. 29.
