Josh Dobbs | Quarterback Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (21) / 1/26/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 216

Latest News Recent News

Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs completed 23-of-38 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 118 yards and three additional touchdowns in Friday's 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl. Peak Josh Dobbs in this one. He scored two of his three rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Volunteers worked their way to a 21-7 halftime advantage. The 6-foot-3, 216-pounder's squad held a slightly more vulnerable 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but he made sure that did not slip away Arkansas style by notching a pair of fourth-quarter scores (one on the ground, one through the air). He finishes the season having accounted for an even 40 touchdowns. Dobbs will take part in the Senior Bowl next month as he looks to get his draft adventure off and running in 2017.

Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs will attend the Senior Bowl, according to Dane Brugler. Dobbs initially accepted an invitation to the NFLPA game, but injuries to other Senior Bowl passers likely helped him earned an invitation. This happens frequently, so never write a name to an all star game in stone until that week kicks off. Two of those injured quarterbacks are Seth Russell and Chad Kelly. The senior crop of passers is not looking great, and one will try to help himself in Mobile, AL. Source: Dane Brugler on Twitter

Tennessee senior QB Joshua Dobbs has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA all star game. Dobbs was always a name that popped up in terms of quarterbacks at big programs with potential, but he has improved very little despite a wealth of playing time. Tennessee failed to reach expectations on the field, and Dobbs will do his best during the draft process to earn a draftable grade. Source: NFLPA Bowl on Twitter