Josh Dobbs | Quarterback

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 216

Recent News

Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs completed 23-of-38 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 118 yards and three additional touchdowns in Friday's 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.
Peak Josh Dobbs in this one. He scored two of his three rushing touchdowns in the first half as the Volunteers worked their way to a 21-7 halftime advantage. The 6-foot-3, 216-pounder's squad held a slightly more vulnerable 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but he made sure that did not slip away Arkansas style by notching a pair of fourth-quarter scores (one on the ground, one through the air). He finishes the season having accounted for an even 40 touchdowns. Dobbs will take part in the Senior Bowl next month as he looks to get his draft adventure off and running in 2017. Dec 30 - 7:24 PM
