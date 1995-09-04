Isaiah McKenzie | Wide Receiver Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (21) / 4/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 164

Georgia junior WR Isaiah McKenzie will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. McKenzie didn't take long to announce his NFL jump, as Georgia just beat TCU 31-13 in the Liberty Bowl. McKenzie led the Bulldogs with four catches for 100 yards in that one to put a bow on a 2016 season in which he logged a 44-630-7 receiving line. He also turned in 23 punt returns for 255 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-8, 164-pound speedster has six return touchdowns for his career. That added dynamic should draw some interest from the NFL, but it would be unlikely he hears his name called until Day 3 at best. McKenzie said that he has not received feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee as of yet. Source: Adam Gillespie on Twitter

Georgia junior WR Isaiah McKenzie scored two 55-yard-plus touchdowns in Saturday's 35-21 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. And neither came on a reception. McKenzie got going early, scoring on a 55-yard run on Georgia's first play. Not long after, midway through the first quarter, he added an 82-yard punt return touchdown. And with that, he set two school records, career punt return touchdowns (5) and overall kick return touchdown (6). The 5-foot-8, 164-pounder appeals to the NFL as a slot receiver and return man.

ESPN's Edward Aschoff wrote that Georgia junior WR Isaiah McKenzie is "a guy who can do just about anything on the field." After Nick Chubb went down with a severe knee injury early in the season, McKenzie served (at times) as the entire Georgia offense. He finished the season having recorded 10 catches for 123 yards, 11 rushes for 117 yards and a touchdown, 17 punt returns for 217 yards and two touchdowns and three kick returns for 40 yards. Phew. The 5-foot-8, 164-pound junior won't necessarily post all-world stats in any one single category, but HC Kirby Smart will have the luxury of a Swiss Army Knife who can impact the game in a ton of ways come the start of the 2016 campaign. Source: ESPN.com