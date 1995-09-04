Player Page

Isaiah McKenzie | Wide Receiver

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 164

McKenzie didn't take long to announce his NFL jump, as Georgia just beat TCU 31-13 in the Liberty Bowl. McKenzie led the Bulldogs with four catches for 100 yards in that one to put a bow on a 2016 season in which he logged a 44-630-7 receiving line. He also turned in 23 punt returns for 255 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-8, 164-pound speedster has six return touchdowns for his career. That added dynamic should draw some interest from the NFL, but it would be unlikely he hears his name called until Day 3 at best. McKenzie said that he has not received feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee as of yet. Dec 30 - 4:47 PM
Source: Adam Gillespie on Twitter
