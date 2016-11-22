Player Page

Gary Patterson | Center

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Age / DOB:  (57) / 2/13/1960

Latest News

Recent News

In the latest release of the AP Top-25 poll, TCU and Georgia saw rises to Nos. 9 and 7, respectively.
Georgia is up from No. 11 and TCU up from No. 16 thanks to respective wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. A casualty of these rises came in the form of Ohio State, with the Buckeyes being knocked from No. 10 to No. 11. Elsewhere in poll excitement, two new faces joined the fray on Sunday, with West Virginia and Notre Dame slotting in at Nos. 23 and 22, respectively. Sep 24 - 2:49 PM
Source: Associated Press
More Gary Patterson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 