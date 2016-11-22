Gary Patterson | Center Team: TCU Horned Frogs Age / DOB: (57) / 2/13/1960

In the latest release of the AP Top-25 poll, TCU and Georgia saw rises to Nos. 9 and 7, respectively. Georgia is up from No. 11 and TCU up from No. 16 thanks to respective wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. A casualty of these rises came in the form of Ohio State, with the Buckeyes being knocked from No. 10 to No. 11. Elsewhere in poll excitement, two new faces joined the fray on Sunday, with West Virginia and Notre Dame slotting in at Nos. 23 and 22, respectively. Source: Associated Press

TCU HC Gary Patterson expressed his empathy for the precarious job situation of Texas HC Charlie Strong. "I think Charlie’s a good man, a great football coach. It’s hard to see anyone go through that, obviously," Patterson said. He was particularly taken by the support Strong has from his players, many of whom showed up for Monday's press conference and some of whom, reportedly, were actually considering boycotting Friday's game against Patterson's Horned Frogs in a show of support for their coach. Strong has said that such a boycott will not be happening, but that takes nothing away from the clear sentiment, here. Said Patterson, "If you watched any of that press conference, it’s obvious those kids have a relationship with those coaches. We recruited a lot of them. There’s a lot of good kids there." At 5-6, Texas will need to defeat TCU on Black Friday if they are to earn a bowl bid. The Horned Frogs are in their own tough situation -- though without the coaching uncertainty -- and hold a 5-5 record with contests against Texas and Kansas State. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU has extended the contract of Gary Patterson through the 2022 season. It is an easy decision, as Patterson is one of the best coaches in the country. It took two seasons for TCU to find their place in the Big-12, going 7-6 and 4-8 as a new member. Since then Patterson and TCU have produced 12-1 and 11-2 seasons. TCU opens this season against South Dakota State on August 3. Source: Kevin McGuire on Twitter