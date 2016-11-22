Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Dawgs, Horned Frogs make noise in AP poll
Georgia creeps into Coaches Poll top-10
Rosen throws for 480, but two picks in loss
Cowboys' Allen struggles again in OT win
Harry dominates Ducks for 170 and touchdown
Gaskin dominates on ground in big Huskies win
Penny scores three times in win over Falcons
Kerryon Johnson (hamstring) scores five TD
Keller Chryst out for remainder after sack
Barkley lights up Iowa for 358 total yards
Mims scores thrice in near upset of Oklahoma
Mayfield throws for three scores in close win
Gary Patterson | Center
Team:
TCU Horned Frogs
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 2/13/1960
Latest News
Recent News
In the latest release of the AP Top-25 poll, TCU and Georgia saw rises to Nos. 9 and 7, respectively.
Georgia is up from No. 11 and TCU up from No. 16 thanks to respective wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma State. A casualty of these rises came in the form of Ohio State, with the Buckeyes being knocked from No. 10 to No. 11. Elsewhere in poll excitement, two new faces joined the fray on Sunday, with West Virginia and Notre Dame slotting in at Nos. 23 and 22, respectively.
Sep 24 - 2:49 PM
Source:
Associated Press
TCU HC Gary Patterson expressed his empathy for the precarious job situation of Texas HC Charlie Strong.
"I think Charlie’s a good man, a great football coach. It’s hard to see anyone go through that, obviously," Patterson said. He was particularly taken by the support Strong has from his players, many of whom showed up for Monday's press conference and some of whom, reportedly, were actually considering boycotting Friday's game against Patterson's Horned Frogs in a show of support for their coach. Strong has said that such a boycott will not be happening, but that takes nothing away from the clear sentiment, here. Said Patterson, "If you watched any of that press conference, it’s obvious those kids have a relationship with those coaches. We recruited a lot of them. There’s a lot of good kids there." At 5-6, Texas will need to defeat TCU on Black Friday if they are to earn a bowl bid. The Horned Frogs are in their own tough situation -- though without the coaching uncertainty -- and hold a 5-5 record with contests against Texas and Kansas State.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:09:00 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
TCU has extended the contract of Gary Patterson through the 2022 season.
It is an easy decision, as Patterson is one of the best coaches in the country. It took two seasons for TCU to find their place in the Big-12, going 7-6 and 4-8 as a new member. Since then Patterson and TCU have produced 12-1 and 11-2 seasons. TCU opens this season against South Dakota State on August 3.
Tue, Aug 9, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Source:
Kevin McGuire on Twitter
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, the NCAA is allowing coaches to retweet Twitter posts of their recruits.
Coaches aren't allowed to comment on the posts, but can at least retweet or like them as an indication of their ongoing recruitment. The result: A flood of retweets, including over 100 from the account of TCU HC Gary Patterson. The actual Gary Patterson, not just an underling controlling his account. According to ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree, Patterson spent last night on a retweeting storm in his office after the NCAA's allowance came through. Patterson subsequently retweeted Crabtree's report. We live in a beautiful world.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Source:
Jeremy Crabtree on Twitter
Dawgs, Horned Frogs make noise in AP poll
Sep 24 - 2:49 PM
Patterson feels for Charlie Strong, players
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:09:00 PM
TCU extends HC Gary Patterson through 2022
Tue, Aug 9, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Coaches now allowed to retweet recruits
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 02:11:00 PM
More Gary Patterson Player News
TCU Horned Frogs Tickets
