Full Depth Charts
Kyle Whittingham | Center
Team:
Utah Utes
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 11/21/1959
Latest News
Recent News
Utah signed HC Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Whittingham has been as consistent as they come since he was hired in December of 2004. He has racked up an overall record of 104-50 in 12 seasons at the helm and his Utes teams are a sparkling 10-1 in bowl play. Whittingham has also picked up victories over every team in the Pac-12. With Bob Stoops calling it a day over at Oklahoma, Whittingham is now the third-longest tenured head coach in the FBS -- only Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz and TCU HC Gary Patterson have been at the wheel longer.
Jun 10 - 12:41 PM
Source:
Salt Lake Tribune
Utah and BYU have reached agreement on a two-game extension of the Holy War.
Prior to this new arrangement, games had been scheduled between BYU and Utah lasting through the 2020 season. Make that 2022, now. In a statement, Cougars AD Tom Holmoe said, "I’ve loved this rivalry as a player, coach and administrator, and look forward to the future games." Utah currently holds a 56-31-4 advantage in the series. Most recently, they beat BYU by a 20-19 final on September 10.
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 02:34:00 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Only Michigan, Alabama and Miami are more adept at forcing third-and-longs than Utah.
The opposition's average third down against Utah sits at 8.3 yards needed to gain. This week, Washington's prolific offense will have its chance against the 7-1 Utes, in what stands as an intriguing match-up. Utah is currently rolling on a three-game winning streak and has won games in both defensive (19-14 over Oregon State) and offensive (52-45 over UCLA) fashion. And Washington, of course, just moved into the AP Top 25's No. 4 position and are tracking toward the Playoff if they can avoid a stumble over the next month-plus.
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 01:08:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Utah HC Kyle Whittingham indicated that his team's goal for the season is to win a Pac-12 championship.
"We haven't accomplished anything yet — we haven't won a championship," Whittingham said at Pac-12 Media Days. The conference media has picked the Utes to finish third in the South and Whittingham is just fine with that for motivational purposes. "I think being under the radar is more our M.O.," he explained. "It doesn't really matter what people think going in." The Utes figure to have a strong defense in 2016 (no surprise there). The offense could be more problematic, particularly given the loss of RB Devontae Booker. Booker might not have flashed Dalvin Cook-esque wattage in terms of his breakaway speed, but he offered consistency and reliability to the extreme while lending the offense something of a center of gravity.
Sun, Jul 17, 2016 02:35:00 PM
Source:
Salt Lake Tribune
Kyle Whittingham extended through 2021
Jun 10 - 12:41 PM
Holy War contests added through 2022
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 02:34:00 PM
Utah proving adept at forcing long downs
Tue, Oct 25, 2016 01:08:00 PM
Whittingham, Utah set sights on Pac-12 title
Sun, Jul 17, 2016 02:35:00 PM
More Kyle Whittingham Player News
