Kyle Whittingham | Center

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (57) / 11/21/1959

Utah signed HC Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Whittingham has been as consistent as they come since he was hired in December of 2004. He has racked up an overall record of 104-50 in 12 seasons at the helm and his Utes teams are a sparkling 10-1 in bowl play. Whittingham has also picked up victories over every team in the Pac-12. With Bob Stoops calling it a day over at Oklahoma, Whittingham is now the third-longest tenured head coach in the FBS -- only Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz and TCU HC Gary Patterson have been at the wheel longer. Jun 10 - 12:41 PM
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
