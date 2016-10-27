Kyle Whittingham | Center Team: Utah Utes Age / DOB: (57) / 11/21/1959

Utah signed HC Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension through the 2021 season. Whittingham has been as consistent as they come since he was hired in December of 2004. He has racked up an overall record of 104-50 in 12 seasons at the helm and his Utes teams are a sparkling 10-1 in bowl play. Whittingham has also picked up victories over every team in the Pac-12. With Bob Stoops calling it a day over at Oklahoma, Whittingham is now the third-longest tenured head coach in the FBS -- only Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz and TCU HC Gary Patterson have been at the wheel longer. Source: Salt Lake Tribune

Utah and BYU have reached agreement on a two-game extension of the Holy War. Prior to this new arrangement, games had been scheduled between BYU and Utah lasting through the 2020 season. Make that 2022, now. In a statement, Cougars AD Tom Holmoe said, "I’ve loved this rivalry as a player, coach and administrator, and look forward to the future games." Utah currently holds a 56-31-4 advantage in the series. Most recently, they beat BYU by a 20-19 final on September 10. Source: College Football Talk

Only Michigan, Alabama and Miami are more adept at forcing third-and-longs than Utah. The opposition's average third down against Utah sits at 8.3 yards needed to gain. This week, Washington's prolific offense will have its chance against the 7-1 Utes, in what stands as an intriguing match-up. Utah is currently rolling on a three-game winning streak and has won games in both defensive (19-14 over Oregon State) and offensive (52-45 over UCLA) fashion. And Washington, of course, just moved into the AP Top 25's No. 4 position and are tracking toward the Playoff if they can avoid a stumble over the next month-plus. Source: ESPN.com