Jalen Hurd | Running Back

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/23/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 227

Former Tennessee senior RB Jalen Hurd visited Cal over the weekend.
Hurd left the Volunteers program on Oct. 31 citing injuries and offensive scheme as the reason he was leaving Knoxville. Some thought he may opt into the Draft, but Hurd's name was not on the NFL's list of players granted eligibility released on Friday. With former Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox having taken over the Golden Bears program, getting a bell cow back like Hurd would be a boon. Hurd has also expressed interest in shifting to tight end. He's a great receiver. Jan 23 - 2:58 PM
Source: Nashville Tennessean
