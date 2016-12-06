Jalen Hurd | Running Back Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (21) / 1/23/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 227

Former Tennessee senior RB Jalen Hurd visited Cal over the weekend. Hurd left the Volunteers program on Oct. 31 citing injuries and offensive scheme as the reason he was leaving Knoxville. Some thought he may opt into the Draft, but Hurd's name was not on the NFL's list of players granted eligibility released on Friday. With former Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox having taken over the Golden Bears program, getting a bell cow back like Hurd would be a boon. Hurd has also expressed interest in shifting to tight end. He's a great receiver. Source: Nashville Tennessean

Former Tennessee junior RB Jalen Hurd has now turned his attention to the NFL rather than transferring to another program, according to Tennessee radio host Brent Dougherty. If true, the change in plans is not surprising. Hurd left Tennessee after stating the offense did not fit him, and reports stated he might pursue tight end or receiver at his next school. Hurd's trainer hinted the ball carrier could jump to the NFL, which makes sense than switching positions. Hurd flashed promise at times, but he's a slower bigger back who does not create on his own often enough. He is a very comfortable receiver. Source: Brent Dougherty on Twitter

Former Tennessee junior RB Jalen Hurd could still be considering a move to the NFL for the 2017 season rather than transfer to another school. Hurd's trainer, Robert Paulele, left the door open. Paulele says he's heard from around 10 NFL General Managers who are interested in Hurd's next move. "I told him this early on, if he gets drafted this year they may move him to an H-back role," Paulele said. It was previously reported that Hurd might try to transition to receiver or tight end. Source: Knoxville News Sentinel