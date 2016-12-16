Dan Mullen | Center

Player Page

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (44) / 4/27/1972

Mississippi State finalized a four-year contract extension with HC Dan Mullen.
Mullen will make $4.5 million this season. Heading into his ninth season in Starkville, Mullen holds a 61-42 record. He's 12 wins away from tying Jackie Sherrill's school record. Feb 27 - 6:58 PM
Source: Clarion-Ledger
