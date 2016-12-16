Dan Mullen | Center

Mississippi State HC Dan Mullen indicated that he has not spoken with the Los Angeles Rams regarding their open head-coaching position.

Mullen has been floated as a potential replacement for fired Rams HC Jeff Fisher, but not only did he say that he has not spoken with anybody from Los Angeles as of yet, he said that he only became aware that he had been connected to the job based on media reports. Mullen and the Bulldogs are currently readying to face off with Miami (OH) in the St. Petersburg Bowl on December 26.