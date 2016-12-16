Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Dan Mullen | Center
Team:
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 4/27/1972
Latest News
Recent News
Mississippi State finalized a four-year contract extension with HC Dan Mullen.
Mullen will make $4.5 million this season. Heading into his ninth season in Starkville, Mullen holds a 61-42 record. He's 12 wins away from tying Jackie Sherrill's school record.
Feb 27 - 6:58 PM
Source:
Clarion-Ledger
Mississippi State HC Dan Mullen indicated that he has not spoken with the Los Angeles Rams regarding their open head-coaching position.
Mullen has been floated as a potential replacement for fired Rams HC Jeff Fisher, but not only did he say that he has not spoken with anybody from Los Angeles as of yet, he said that he only became aware that he had been connected to the job based on media reports. Mullen and the Bulldogs are currently readying to face off with Miami (OH) in the St. Petersburg Bowl on December 26.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 06:33:00 PM
Source:
Michael Bonner on Twitter
Miami (OH) will play Mississippi State in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Redhawks started this season 0-6 after going 0-12, 2-10 and 3-9 between 2013-2015. They ripped off a six-game winning streak to close the regular season to qualify. The Bulldogs (5-7) achieved eligibility based on their Academic Progress Rate ranking. Miami has a solid defense, but it's going to have issues slowing down rapidly-improving dual-threat MSU QB Nick Fitzgerald.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 12:52:00 PM
ESPN reports that 5-7 Mississippi State will play Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl.
The Bulldogs (5-7), one of three sub-six-win teams granted bowl eligibility based on its Academic Progress Rate rankings, was the last of 80 teams to earn a bowl berth, per the report. Most bowl bids have not yet been announced. We'll receive the dance card on Sunday afternoon.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
MSU, HC Mullen finalize a 4-year extension
Feb 27 - 6:58 PM
Dan Mullen has not spoken with Rams
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 06:33:00 PM
St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Miss. St.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 12:52:00 PM
Report: 5-7 Miss. St. headed to St. Pete Bowl
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 12:09:00 PM
More Dan Mullen Player News
