Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Butch Jones | Center
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 1/17/1968
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Chris Low reports that former Tennessee HC Phillip Fulmer is a "prime candidate" for the university's athletic directorship.
Fulmer served as head coach with the Volunteers for 16 seasons (1992-2008) and compiled a 152-52 record along the way. After his squad posted a 5-7 campaign in 2008, he was shown the door. Current AD Dave Hart is expected to step down in retirement before his contract runs out in June, meaning that if Fulmer was hired for the position, the 66-year-old would likely take over at some point this spring.
Jan 16 - 4:57 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Tennessee HC Butch Jones indicated that his team will not overlook Appalachian State in their season-opening showdown.
"I’ve been so consumed with video, getting our team ready to play mentally and physically, and App State with everything they do," Jones said. "You know, they do some things schematically that really challenge your systems, so all of our effort and energy has been in that." It's one of the more sneaky-interesting Week 1 matchups. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom ranked them at No. 51 in this month's ongoing countdown of all 128 FBS squads, writing that the Mountaineers' rushing attack -- led by RB Marcux Cox -- is "explosive" and that they possess "a defense that remains one of the best in the Group of 5." Stay tuned.
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 08:20:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Tennessee AD Dave Hart will resign from his position effective June 30, 2017.
Hart has been with the Volunteers since September, 2011. He was the one who initially hired Butch Jones to coach Tennessee, though it looks like Jones will outlive his tenure. In a statement, Hart said, "Our University will name a new Chancellor at some point prior to the conclusion of the academic year which has just begun. This decision will allow that individual to select his or her own person to this leadership role and allow me to lead us through what promises to be a very exciting upcoming year in many respects."
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 01:53:00 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Tennessee placed Football Operations Director Chris Spognardi on paid administrative leave.
247Sports' John Brice is reporting that Spognardi has been "legally removed from his duties" and placed on paid leave, which is standard protocol. It should be noted that Spognardi has not been fired and that the ultimate result of the unspecified situation that led to this has yet to be sorted out. He was HC Butch Jones' first hire at Tennessee.
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 04:06:00 PM
Source:
247Sports
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
Jan 16 - 4:57 PM
Tennessee refuses to overlook Appy State
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 08:20:00 PM
Vols AD Dave Hart to step aside in 2017
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 01:53:00 PM
Vols' place administrator Spognardi on leave
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 04:06:00 PM
More Butch Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Tennessee Volunteers Tickets
