Butch Jones | Center Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (48) / 1/17/1968

ESPN's Chris Low reports that former Tennessee HC Phillip Fulmer is a "prime candidate" for the university's athletic directorship. Fulmer served as head coach with the Volunteers for 16 seasons (1992-2008) and compiled a 152-52 record along the way. After his squad posted a 5-7 campaign in 2008, he was shown the door. Current AD Dave Hart is expected to step down in retirement before his contract runs out in June, meaning that if Fulmer was hired for the position, the 66-year-old would likely take over at some point this spring. Source: ESPN.com

Tennessee HC Butch Jones indicated that his team will not overlook Appalachian State in their season-opening showdown. "I’ve been so consumed with video, getting our team ready to play mentally and physically, and App State with everything they do," Jones said. "You know, they do some things schematically that really challenge your systems, so all of our effort and energy has been in that." It's one of the more sneaky-interesting Week 1 matchups. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom ranked them at No. 51 in this month's ongoing countdown of all 128 FBS squads, writing that the Mountaineers' rushing attack -- led by RB Marcux Cox -- is "explosive" and that they possess "a defense that remains one of the best in the Group of 5." Stay tuned. Source: SEC Country

Tennessee AD Dave Hart will resign from his position effective June 30, 2017. Hart has been with the Volunteers since September, 2011. He was the one who initially hired Butch Jones to coach Tennessee, though it looks like Jones will outlive his tenure. In a statement, Hart said, "Our University will name a new Chancellor at some point prior to the conclusion of the academic year which has just begun. This decision will allow that individual to select his or her own person to this leadership role and allow me to lead us through what promises to be a very exciting upcoming year in many respects." Source: College Football Talk