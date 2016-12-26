Welcome,
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
Northwestern LB Walker to enter NFL Draft
Josh Magee roars with 5-154-1 receiving line
Peppers (hamstring) sitting out Orange Bowl
Josh Dobbs totals five TD in Music City Bowl
No charges to be filed vs. Minnesota players
Utah to part ways with OC Aaron Roderick
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
James Washington ends Buffs with 9-171-1
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dalvin Cook | Running Back
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Friday's 33-32 win over Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
A fantastic game -- and, especially, a fantastic second half -- to get us primed for Saturday's Playoff contests. Playing against a Michigan run defense that has been dominant all season, Cook looked every bit like an NFL back on Friday. The electric 6-foot, 200-pound junior averaged 7.3 YPC and almost had one of his patented blink/gone runs in the fourth quarter, busting through a few creases as he raced up the left sideline. He just barely stepped out or he would have been gone. As is, the run went for 71 yards. Cook has yet to officially declare for the draft, but the expectation is that he will jump into the 2017 pool in the days to come. He finished up the 2016 campaign rushing for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of 13 games played. In a stacked class of running backs, Cook is among the best.
Dec 31 - 12:01 AM
Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook will not sit out the Orange Bowl.
"Don't you see me right now?" Cook asked reporters. "I'm going to play." The big-play FSU back went on to explain, "[Fournette and McCaffrey] were hurt. They were banged up They had to take time off and get rested. I respect what they did. Everybody has their own opinion. Everybody has their own choice." The 6-foot, 200-pounder will carry 1,620 yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns into Friday's Orange Bowl showdown with a rough and tumble Wolverines rush defense. That tough test could well be his final game at the collegiate level. While Cook has not officially declared for the draft, his entering the pool is a distinct possibility in the coming days.
Dec 28 - 12:19 PM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the school's 31-13 win over Florida.
He added another 26 receiving yards on three catches. Cook dominated in-state opponents during his time with the Seminoles. We have listed Cook as the top running back in the nation thanks to his big play ability and consistent control of the team's rushing totals. Cook, who still has at least one more game to play, will receive questions about his shoulder injuries throughout the draft process, but he is so so good. Cook deflected questions about the NFL draft following the school's victory.
Nov 27 - 8:12 AM
FSU junior RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 45-14 win over Syracuse.
In so doing, he broke Warrick Dunn's (3,959) 20-year old record to become Florida State's career rushing leader. Cook is the sixth player to reach 4,000 yards in Atlantic Coast Conference history. Cook, who logged his seventh 100-yard game today, now has 4,166 career rushing yards. About Cook, a first-round prospect, an NFL exec told NFL.com earlier this season: "He's both quick and explosive. He's easy to scout."
Nov 19 - 7:33 PM
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
Dec 31 - 12:01 AM
Dalvin Cook has no plans to skip bowl vs. UM
Dec 28 - 12:19 PM
Dalvin Cook runs over Florida one last time
Nov 27 - 8:12 AM
RB Cook breaks Dunn's record in monster game
Nov 19 - 7:33 PM
More Dalvin Cook Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida State Seminoles Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
Dalvin Cook has one last opportunity to shine as the underdog Seminoles do battle with Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Dalvin Cook slices through UM for 145 yards
»
Alvin Kamara decides to enter 2017 draft pool
»
Northwestern LB Walker to enter NFL Draft
»
Josh Magee roars with 5-154-1 receiving line
»
Peppers (hamstring) sitting out Orange Bowl
»
Josh Dobbs totals five TD in Music City Bowl
»
No charges to be filed vs. Minnesota players
»
Utah to part ways with OC Aaron Roderick
»
Dennis Erickson settling down for retirement
»
Wyoming won't retain DC Steve Stanard
»
Dawgs' WR McKenzie leaving for NFL Draft
»
James Washington ends Buffs with 9-171-1
