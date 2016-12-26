Player Page

Dalvin Cook | Running Back

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Friday's 33-32 win over Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
A fantastic game -- and, especially, a fantastic second half -- to get us primed for Saturday's Playoff contests. Playing against a Michigan run defense that has been dominant all season, Cook looked every bit like an NFL back on Friday. The electric 6-foot, 200-pound junior averaged 7.3 YPC and almost had one of his patented blink/gone runs in the fourth quarter, busting through a few creases as he raced up the left sideline. He just barely stepped out or he would have been gone. As is, the run went for 71 yards. Cook has yet to officially declare for the draft, but the expectation is that he will jump into the 2017 pool in the days to come. He finished up the 2016 campaign rushing for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of 13 games played. In a stacked class of running backs, Cook is among the best. Dec 31 - 12:01 AM
