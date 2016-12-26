Dalvin Cook | Running Back Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200

Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Friday's 33-32 win over Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl. A fantastic game -- and, especially, a fantastic second half -- to get us primed for Saturday's Playoff contests. Playing against a Michigan run defense that has been dominant all season, Cook looked every bit like an NFL back on Friday. The electric 6-foot, 200-pound junior averaged 7.3 YPC and almost had one of his patented blink/gone runs in the fourth quarter, busting through a few creases as he raced up the left sideline. He just barely stepped out or he would have been gone. As is, the run went for 71 yards. Cook has yet to officially declare for the draft, but the expectation is that he will jump into the 2017 pool in the days to come. He finished up the 2016 campaign rushing for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of 13 games played. In a stacked class of running backs, Cook is among the best.

Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook will not sit out the Orange Bowl. "Don't you see me right now?" Cook asked reporters. "I'm going to play." The big-play FSU back went on to explain, "[Fournette and McCaffrey] were hurt. They were banged up They had to take time off and get rested. I respect what they did. Everybody has their own opinion. Everybody has their own choice." The 6-foot, 200-pounder will carry 1,620 yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns into Friday's Orange Bowl showdown with a rough and tumble Wolverines rush defense. That tough test could well be his final game at the collegiate level. While Cook has not officially declared for the draft, his entering the pool is a distinct possibility in the coming days. Source: Orlando Sentinel

Florida State junior RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the school's 31-13 win over Florida. He added another 26 receiving yards on three catches. Cook dominated in-state opponents during his time with the Seminoles. We have listed Cook as the top running back in the nation thanks to his big play ability and consistent control of the team's rushing totals. Cook, who still has at least one more game to play, will receive questions about his shoulder injuries throughout the draft process, but he is so so good. Cook deflected questions about the NFL draft following the school's victory.