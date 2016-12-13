Urban Meyer | Center Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Age / DOB: (52) / 7/10/1964

ESPN's Heather Dinich reports that Ohio State AD Gene Smith will join the College Football Playoff selection committee. Smith will replace Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez on the committee. Alvarez's term just expired. Ditto for Bobby Johnson and Condoleezza Rice, though replacements for Johnson and Rice have not yet been named. Expect their successors to be tabbed before January comes to a close. Committee chair Kirby Hocutt's term has also come to an end, though he could potentially be extended. Source: ESPN.com

Ohio State's 2017 season-opener against Indiana has been moved up to Thursday, August 31. This one had been set to kick with the majority of 2017 season-openers on Saturday, September 2. This will be the first time Indiana has ever hosted a Thursday night game -- the exact time has not been locked down -- and will stand as the first occasion in 41 years that Ohio State has opened the season against a conference opponent. Mark those 2017 kitten calendars you get for Christmas accordingly. Source: ESPN.com

In the latest release of the CFB Playoff rankings, teams Nos. 1-4 were Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. Louisville jumped up to No. 3 in this week's Associated Press poll, but they were unable to make the leap into the crucial quartet in Tuesday's Playoff rankings (ultimately landing at No. 5). Instead, the only new entrant into that midst would be Ohio State. Despite taking weekend losses, neither Clemson nor Michigan suffered major recrimination. In a Big 10-heavy top 10, Wisconsin (No. 7) and Penn State (No. 8) both continue to lurk. Outside of Alabama, there are no other SEC teams in this set of rankings. Auburn's loss to Georgia on Saturday sunk them from No. 9 to No. 15. Source: ESPN.com