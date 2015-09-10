Player Page

Paul Haynes | Center

Team: Kent State Golden Flashes
Age / DOB:  (48) / 7/11/1969

Latest News

Recent News

Kent State HC Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from the team.
"We fully support head coach Paul Haynes during his leave. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haynes family as we look forward to his return to Kent State," said AD Joel Nielsen in a statement. Haynes is expected to resume coaching in the vicinity of two-to-three weeks. In his absence, OC Don Treadwell will be serving as interim head coach. Treadwell will have his work cut out for him this weekend, as the Golden Flashes will be taking on the defending champion Clemson Tigers to open the season. Aug 28 - 1:03 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Paul Haynes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 