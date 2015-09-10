Paul Haynes | Center Team: Kent State Golden Flashes Age / DOB: (48) / 7/11/1969

Latest News Recent News

Kent State HC Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from the team. "We fully support head coach Paul Haynes during his leave. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haynes family as we look forward to his return to Kent State," said AD Joel Nielsen in a statement. Haynes is expected to resume coaching in the vicinity of two-to-three weeks. In his absence, OC Don Treadwell will be serving as interim head coach. Treadwell will have his work cut out for him this weekend, as the Golden Flashes will be taking on the defending champion Clemson Tigers to open the season. Source: ESPN.com

Kent State HC Paul Haynes said that redshirt senior K April Goss will play this season. "Before this year's out, she'll get out there. I promise you that," said Haynes. A former soccer player, Goss walked-on for the Golden Flashes in 2012. She's currently the only female player on a Division I football roster. When asked about the possibility of playing this season, she said, "That's something that I've been hoping for a while now," before adding that she understands she needs to be patient. Source: mcall.com