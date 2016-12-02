Player Page

Kevin Wilson | Center

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Age / DOB:  (55) / 10/23/1961

SB Nation's Brian Fox reports that Ohio Still will hire former Indiana HC Kevin Wilson to serve as offensive coordinator.
With Tim Beck reportedly off to Texas to serve as offensive coordinator under Tom Herman, Ohio State is moving swiftly to slot in the next piece. That would be Wilson, who resigned from his post as Indiana's head coach at the end of regular season due to what AD Fred Glass termed as "philosophical differences." Wilson last served as an offensive coordinator in 2005, as a member of the Oklahoma staff. Jan 3 - 4:10 PM
Source: Crimson Quarry
