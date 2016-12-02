Kevin Wilson | Center Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Age / DOB: (55) / 10/23/1961

SB Nation's Brian Fox reports that Ohio Still will hire former Indiana HC Kevin Wilson to serve as offensive coordinator. With Tim Beck reportedly off to Texas to serve as offensive coordinator under Tom Herman, Ohio State is moving swiftly to slot in the next piece. That would be Wilson, who resigned from his post as Indiana's head coach at the end of regular season due to what AD Fred Glass termed as "philosophical differences." Wilson last served as an offensive coordinator in 2005, as a member of the Oklahoma staff. Source: Crimson Quarry

Indiana coach Kevin Wilson resigned due to "philosophical differences." It was first reported that Wilson was fired. Either way, the story is that Wilson and athletic department officials had a heated disagreement over his treatment of players and no resolution could be found. "There was no smoking gun, no precipitating event," that led to Wilson's resignation, athletic director Fred Glass said. Glass said he and Wilson "weren't on the same page" about leadership style. The Hoosiers promoted DC Tom Allen, a nominee for the Frank Broyles Award, to head coach to replace Wilson. "My heart breaks for [Wilson]. I never expected this to happen," Allen said. Source: ESPN.com

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana will announce the firing of coach Kevin Wilson at a Thursday night news conference. This is a stunner. Sitting at 6-6, Wilson was about to take the Hoosiers to a second consecutive bowl game for the first time since 1990-1991 (the matchup hasn't been announced; the Music City Bowl is a possibility). And this season could have gone even better had the Hoosiers completed near upsets of top-10 teams Penn State and Michigan. So why is Wilson getting the axe not one season after signing a six-year extension? An IU source told SB Nation that Wilson found himself on this ice amid "repeated clashes with administration." Source: Indianapolis Star