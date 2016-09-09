Toa Lobendahn | Tackle Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (21) / 2/14/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 280

Latest News Recent News

USC redshirt junior T Toa Lobendahn will miss Friday's game against Washington State with a staph infection. Lobendahn (6'3/280) practiced during the week, but did not make the trip with the Trojans to Pullman. Prior to coming down with the staph infection, he had started all four of USC's games at left tackle. Andrew Vorhees and Austin Jackson are the two likeliest candidates to see extended playing time in his place on Friday. Source: Scout.com

USC redshirt junior OL Toa Lobendahn (knee) is expected to be back for fall camp. Lobendahn missed spring practices, still rehabbing the serious knee injury he suffered in the 2016 opener against Alabama. Lobendahn should be close to 100-percent by August, and he will likely be back in the starting lineup at one of the guard spots. The versatile Lobendahn has started multiple games at every position on the line except RT. Source: LA Daily News

USC junior C Toa Lobendahn will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and MCL sustained against Alabama. Lobendahn apparently injured his knee in the second series in the monumental loss to Alabama, but remained in the game. Head coach Clay Helton previously said Lobendahn was 50-50 to play against Utah State, but now the center underwent surgery and is out. The center has a history of knee injuries. Nico Falah will likely step into the starting lineup. Source: Joey Kaufman on Twitter