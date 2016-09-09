Toa Lobendahn | Tackle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Stanton One Away From 60
Sep 29
Podcast: Early Look at 2018
Sep 29
Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream
Sep 28
Daily Dose: Twin Killers
Sep 28
The Final Sprint
Sep 27
Notes: Middling Mazara
Sep 27
Dose: Last Of Lucas
Sep 27
Roundtable: Studs & Duds
Sep 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jake Arrieta will not start Sunday's game
Zack Cozart (quad) in Reds' lineup Friday
Rizzo, Bryant sitting out again for Cubs
Miguel Sano (shin) thinks he's ready to play
Davis delivers go-ahead RBI in 11th, Cubs win
Manaea closes 2017 strong in win over Rangers
Correa continues to crush, Astros thump Sox
Ramos homers as Rays outslug Yankees 9-6
Judge mashes homer No. 51 in loss to Rays
De Aza delivers walk-off winner against Bucs
Stanton matches Babe's 59 with pair of homers
Cardinals shut down Matt Carpenter for season
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 4 Matchups
Sep 29
Dose: GB Limps To TNF Win
Sep 29
Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 28
Matchup: Bears @ Packers
Sep 28
Week 4 Rankings
Sep 28
Podcast: Konami Code
Sep 28
Dose: Carson's Time to Shine
Sep 28
Red Alert for Amari and Ameer
Sep 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bucs minus LBs Kwon, David; SS Ward vs. NYG
Matt Forte (toe) officially out vs. Jaguars
Tyler Eifert, John Ross ruled out for Week 4
Myles Garrett (ankle) questionable for Week 4
Kenny Golladay misses practice again Friday
Snead added to injury report with hammy issue
Jay Ajayi listed questionable but will play
49ers extend nickel CB Williams through 2020
Davante Adams' (neck) MRI comes back clean
Jamaal Williams to miss time with knee sprain
'Everything looks positive' for Davante Adams
Bears leave door open to quarterback change
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Rookie Hype
Sep 29
Western Conference Sleepers
Sep 27
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 27
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
10 Things Doc's excited about
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
Carmelo Anthony Trade Podcast
Sep 23
Sept. 22 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Schroder arrested on battery charge
Walton: Lonzo Ball has 'been great' at camp
Walton doesn't want Randle bringing ball up
Allen Crabbe (ankle) in a walking boot
DEN to alternate starting PGs in preseason?
Steve Kerr: Jordan Bell is a modern-day five
Moe Harkless (left foot) back at practice
Cheick Diallo wants to be the sixth man
Malone likes Trey Lyles next to Mason Plumlee
Horford: Jayson Tatum is ready to contribute
Carlisle: DSJ unlike anything we've ever had
DSJ thinks he and Curry can be big-time combo
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
We're Back!!
Sep 29
Camp Notebook East
Sep 28
Podcast: Canucks Preview
Sep 28
Camp Notebook West
Sep 27
Podcast: Maple Leafs Preview
Sep 27
Draft Day is Upon Us!
Sep 26
Podcast: Lightning Preview
Sep 26
Podcast: Blues Preview
Sep 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens sign Anderson to two-year, $9.5M deal
Claude Giroux impresses as a left winger
Zach Parise uncertain for season opener
Erik Karlsson unsure about status for opener
Robby Fabbri (knee) will miss all of 2017-18
NHL changes rule for challenging offsides
Buffalo claims Jordan Nolan off waivers
Evgeny Kuznetsov works on Caps' top PP unit
Anders Bjork looks good for NHL spot
Louis Domingue injured in loss to Ducks
Andrew Desjardins suspended 2 preseason games
Jonathan Drouin day-to-day with UBI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 20
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton fastest in Dover K&N East practice
Bobby Santos: NAPA Fall Final stats
Dave Sapienza: NAPA Fall Final stats
Eric Goodale: NAPA Fall Final stats
Ryan Preece: NAPA Fall Final stats
Rowan Pennink: NAPA Fall Final stats
Timmy Solomito: NAPA Fall Final stats
Chase Dowling: NAPA Fall Final stats
Doug Coby: NAPA Fall Final stats
Justin Bonsignore: NAPA Fall Final stats
Myatt Snider: Las Vegas 350 pre-race
Christopher Bell: Las Vegas 350 pre-race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Westwood making home advantage tell, T2 at BM
Hatton hangs up 36-hole target at Close House
Team USA leads 3.5 to 1.5 after Day One
Saunders stamps a 12-under 59 in Web finale
Fowler & Thomas draw first blood for the U.S.
Coetzee jumps into the British Masters lead
Korhonen makes it four atop Close House board
Ilonen in four-way R1 tie at British Masters
Hanson hoists up 64 for T1 at British Masters
Quiros starts fast at British Masters; T1st
Noren looks for back-to-back British Masters
Will McIlroy coast or contest at Close House?
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC T Toa Lobendahn (staph infection) out
Buechele returns in 17-7 win over ISU
Proehl (collarbone) out for the season
Brown (knee) probable for Rebels against Tide
Richie James (ankle) questionable vs. FAU
Stockstill (various) now doubtful for Sat.
Villanova S Rolle out for year with torn ACL
Jaylen Smith (wrist) out against Murray State
Gators DE Keivonnis Davis in scooter accident
BC LB Strachan (knee) done for season
AFC exec on Saquon: He’s so f---ing good
USC WR Deontay Burnett (undisclosed) to play
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
FPL Draft Recap - Week 6
Sep 25
Team News - Week 6
Sep 23
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 6
Sep 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Miguel Britos finally back from suspension
Sebastian Prodl out for one more week
Kurt Zouma is the Potters only healthy CB
Nacer Chadli not yet fit enough to feature
Hammers receive double injury boost
Vardy dealing with hip problem ahead of WK7
Iborra could make PL debut against Cherries
Worst fears confirmed - Mendy set for surgery
Arsenal score early and often in Europa win
Eriksen fir for weekend, Dembele remains out
Chelsea claw back to beat Atletico 2-1
Mendy expected to miss significant time
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Toa Lobendahn | Tackle
Team:
USC Trojans
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/14/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 280
Latest News
Recent News
USC redshirt junior T Toa Lobendahn will miss Friday's game against Washington State with a staph infection.
Lobendahn (6'3/280) practiced during the week, but did not make the trip with the Trojans to Pullman. Prior to coming down with the staph infection, he had started all four of USC's games at left tackle. Andrew Vorhees and Austin Jackson are the two likeliest candidates to see extended playing time in his place on Friday.
Sep 29 - 12:58 PM
Source:
Scout.com
USC redshirt junior OL Toa Lobendahn (knee) is expected to be back for fall camp.
Lobendahn missed spring practices, still rehabbing the serious knee injury he suffered in the 2016 opener against Alabama. Lobendahn should be close to 100-percent by August, and he will likely be back in the starting lineup at one of the guard spots. The versatile Lobendahn has started multiple games at every position on the line except RT.
May 17 - 4:31 PM
Source:
LA Daily News
USC junior C Toa Lobendahn will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and MCL sustained against Alabama.
Lobendahn apparently injured his knee in the second series in the monumental loss to Alabama, but remained in the game. Head coach Clay Helton previously said Lobendahn was 50-50 to play against Utah State, but now the center underwent surgery and is out. The center has a history of knee injuries. Nico Falah will likely step into the starting lineup.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 10:08:00 AM
Source:
Joey Kaufman on Twitter
USC HC Clay Helton said that junior C Toa Lobendahn (knee) is "50/50" to play against Utah State on Saturday.
Lobendahn injured his right knee in Saturday's embarrassing loss to Alabama and has not practiced this week. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder had the knee drained. He subsequently underwent an MRI on Wednesday. This is not his first brush with knee ailments. He underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee in high school, for one, and he was also sidelined for the 2015 season after tearing his left ACL in late October. Should he be unable to suit up against Utah State on Saturday, Nico Falah is the likely man to replace him along the offensive line. Falah has been taking first-team reps this week.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 03:22:00 PM
Source:
Orange County Register
USC T Toa Lobendahn (staph infection) out
Sep 29 - 12:58 PM
Lobendahn (knee) expected back in summer
May 17 - 4:31 PM
Trojans C Lobendahn out for year (ACL & MCL)
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 10:08:00 AM
Helton: Lobendahn (knee) '50/50' for Utah St.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 03:22:00 PM
More Toa Lobendahn Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Barkley
PSU
(1153)
2
D. Guice
LSU
(685)
3
J. Rosen
UCL
(550)
4
J. Allen
WY
(490)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(486)
6
W. Speight
MCH
(484)
7
R. Jones II
USC
(460)
8
S. Buechele
TX
(451)
9
C. McClatcher
WA
(436)
10
D. Burnett
USC
(434)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
USC Trojans Tickets
Headlines
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Sam Darnold and the Trojans are on upset alert for their trip to Pullman as Thor Nystrom makes his ATS picks for Week 5.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
USC T Toa Lobendahn (staph infection) out
»
Buechele returns in 17-7 win over ISU
»
Proehl (collarbone) out for the season
»
Brown (knee) probable for Rebels against Tide
»
Richie James (ankle) questionable vs. FAU
»
Stockstill (various) now doubtful for Sat.
»
Villanova S Rolle out for year with torn ACL
»
Jaylen Smith (wrist) out against Murray State
»
Gators DE Keivonnis Davis in scooter accident
»
BC LB Strachan (knee) done for season
»
AFC exec on Saquon: He’s so f---ing good
»
USC WR Deontay Burnett (undisclosed) to play
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved