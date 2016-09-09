Player Page

Toa Lobendahn | Tackle

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/14/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 280

Recent News

USC redshirt junior T Toa Lobendahn will miss Friday's game against Washington State with a staph infection.
Lobendahn (6'3/280) practiced during the week, but did not make the trip with the Trojans to Pullman. Prior to coming down with the staph infection, he had started all four of USC's games at left tackle. Andrew Vorhees and Austin Jackson are the two likeliest candidates to see extended playing time in his place on Friday. Sep 29 - 12:58 PM
Source: Scout.com
