Neal Brown | Center Team: Troy Trojans Age / DOB: (36) / 3/11/1980

Latest News Recent News

Troy and HC Neal Brown agreed in principle to a four-year extension. Trojans athletics director Jeremy McClain announced the news on Monday, so the rest of the contractual process figures to be a formality. Brown's new deal lasts through the 2020 season with a possible extension that would keep Brown on staff through 2022. We doubt that he'll be coaching Troy by 2020. Brown is one of college football's hottest coaching prospects. A leap to the Power 5 is forthcoming. Source: Dothan Eagle

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Troy HC Neal Brown "would have interest in the Western Kentucky job." Kentucky's offensive coordinator from 2013-2014, Brown, an offensive whiz, rebuilt Troy back into a Sun Belt heavyweight in short order. Rittenberg went on to confirm reports that Idaho coach Paul Petrino and Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Tony Levine are also candidates for the Hilltoppers' opening. Source: ESPN