Neal Brown | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jose Iglesias exits game with neck contusion
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
Max Scherzer (finger) throws live BP session
Seager (back) might not be ready Friday
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Rams shopping Trumaine Johnson
Bills, 49ers, Jets all out of Glennon bidding
Redskins GM not involved in FA negotiations
Bears bidding against themselves for Glennon?
Packers contact free agent CB Davon House
Pats may want 2 first-rounders for Garoppolo
'Nothing going on' between Pats and Peterson
Report: Cousins likely to end up with Niners
Report: 49ers have 'no interest' in Glennon
Free agent NT Poe seeking $10 million a year
Falcons keep starting S Allen w/ ERFA tender
Barry Church could land $7 million a year?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rajon Rondo (ankle) a game-time call vs. ORL
Dwyane Wade (thigh) a game-time call vs. ORL
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) doesn't practice Tues
James Johnson (elbow) questionable Wednesday
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) questionable vs. CHA
Ryan Anderson (back) doubtful for Wednesday
Victor Oladipo (back) a GTD for Tuesday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) questionable Thursday
Carmelo Anthony (knee) to play Wednesday
Jordan Crawford scores 19 points in NOP debut
Wilson Chandler scores career-high 36 in win
James Harden drops 39 points in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alexander Radulov won't play Tuesday
Kris Letang (UBI) won't travel with team
Keith Kinkaid will start Tuesday against CBJ
Joe Thornton earns his 1000th career assist
John Gibson isn't practicing with Ducks yet
Joe Pavelski scores two, Sharks prevail 3-2
G Antti Raanta stars in Rangers' 1-0 triumph
Mike Zibanejad scores in OT to give NYR win
Braden Holtby's woes against Dallas continue
Patrick Sharp scores goal, adds assist in win
Kari Lehtonen ends Caps' streak with 42 saves
Craig Anderson stops 25 shots in Ottawa win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Atlanta
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Kaz Grala: Active Pest Control 200 results
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Regan Smith: Active Pest Control 200 results
Chase Briscoe: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 results
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Neal Brown | Center
Team:
Troy Trojans
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/11/1980
Latest News
Recent News
Troy and HC Neal Brown agreed in principle to a four-year extension.
Trojans athletics director Jeremy McClain announced the news on Monday, so the rest of the contractual process figures to be a formality. Brown's new deal lasts through the 2020 season with a possible extension that would keep Brown on staff through 2022. We doubt that he'll be coaching Troy by 2020. Brown is one of college football's hottest coaching prospects. A leap to the Power 5 is forthcoming.
Mar 7 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Dothan Eagle
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Troy HC Neal Brown "would have interest in the Western Kentucky job."
Kentucky's offensive coordinator from 2013-2014, Brown, an offensive whiz, rebuilt Troy back into a Sun Belt heavyweight in short order. Rittenberg went on to confirm reports that Idaho coach Paul Petrino and Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Tony Levine are also candidates for the Hilltoppers' opening.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Troy announced it will hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Neal Brown as head coach.
The fit makes a ton of sense, as Brown was Troy's OC and QB coach from 2008 through 2009, and WR coach the two years before that. Brown replaces Larry Blakeney, who made the announcement in October he would be step down as head coach. Troy, a former conference power, has not had a winning season since capturing the Sun Belt in 2010.
Sun, Nov 30, 2014 11:28:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Mar 7 - 2:19 PM
Report: Troy's Brown interested in WKU job
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Kentucky OC Brown to be next coach at Troy
Sun, Nov 30, 2014 11:28:00 PM
More Neal Brown Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Ross
WA
(1102)
2
J. Allen
AL
(819)
3
J. Mixon
OK
(805)
4
J. Peppers
MCH
(788)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(776)
6
C. McCaffrey
STA
(761)
7
R. Foster
AL
(743)
8
P. Mahomes
TTU
(740)
9
L. Fournette
LSU
(687)
10
M. Trubisky
UNC
(569)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Troy Trojans Tickets
Headlines
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Josh Norris shares his biggest takeaways from the 2017 NFL Combine. Hey NFL, draft tight ends and defensive backs.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
»
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
»
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
»
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
»
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
»
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
»
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
»
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
»
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
»
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
»
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
»
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
»
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
»
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
»
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved