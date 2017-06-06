Player Page

Mike Leach | Center

Team: Washington State Cougars
Age / DOB:  (56) / 3/9/1961

Despite poor air quality in California due to wildfires, Friday's showdown between Washington State and Cal will be played as scheduled.
While the Pac-12 is not shifting the 10:30 EST kickoff time, air quality in the East Bay area remains quite poor. On the air quality index, it's listed at 167. A mark of 200 would surpass NCAA guidelines for safe play. Washington State will be looking to improve to 7-0 in the contest. Oct 13 - 9:03 PM
Source: College Football Talk
