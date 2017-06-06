Mike Leach | Center Team: Washington State Cougars Age / DOB: (56) / 3/9/1961

Despite poor air quality in California due to wildfires, Friday's showdown between Washington State and Cal will be played as scheduled. While the Pac-12 is not shifting the 10:30 EST kickoff time, air quality in the East Bay area remains quite poor. On the air quality index, it's listed at 167. A mark of 200 would surpass NCAA guidelines for safe play. Washington State will be looking to improve to 7-0 in the contest. Source: College Football Talk

Washington State and Cal are monitoring air conditions for Friday's contest due to wildfires in the state. The air quality index currently sits at 154, which falls into the "unhealthy" category on Weather Underground. NCAA guidelines suggest that anything over 200 would be unsafe for play. At this juncture, the game is expected to kick off as planned at 10:30 EST on Friday. If there's any change to that time, we'll pass along word. Source: Seattle Times

After keeping Oregon to just 10 points in their previous game, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura believes Washington State now boasts one of the best defenses in the country. What a turn of events for a Cougars team who struggled to stop an average defense for years and years. This is Alex Grinch's third year as defensive coordinator for the Cougars. Now it helps that Oregon is without their top quarterback, but the team continues to impress and allow the offense to finally score more points than their opponents. Source: ESPN