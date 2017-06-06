Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Leach | Center
Team:
Washington State Cougars
Age / DOB:
(
56
) / 3/9/1961
Latest News
Recent News
Despite poor air quality in California due to wildfires, Friday's showdown between Washington State and Cal will be played as scheduled.
While the Pac-12 is not shifting the 10:30 EST kickoff time, air quality in the East Bay area remains quite poor. On the air quality index, it's listed at 167. A mark of 200 would surpass NCAA guidelines for safe play. Washington State will be looking to improve to 7-0 in the contest.
Oct 13 - 9:03 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Washington State and Cal are monitoring air conditions for Friday's contest due to wildfires in the state.
The air quality index currently sits at 154, which falls into the "unhealthy" category on Weather Underground. NCAA guidelines suggest that anything over 200 would be unsafe for play. At this juncture, the game is expected to kick off as planned at 10:30 EST on Friday. If there's any change to that time, we'll pass along word.
Oct 12 - 5:32 PM
Source:
Seattle Times
After keeping Oregon to just 10 points in their previous game, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura believes Washington State now boasts one of the best defenses in the country.
What a turn of events for a Cougars team who struggled to stop an average defense for years and years. This is Alex Grinch's third year as defensive coordinator for the Cougars. Now it helps that Oregon is without their top quarterback, but the team continues to impress and allow the offense to finally score more points than their opponents.
Oct 9 - 11:31 AM
Source:
ESPN
Washington State and Houston agreed to a home-and-home football series.
Houston will host the first game on Sept. 14, 2019. Wazzu will play host to the second on Sept. 12, 2020 in Pullman. "In recent years Houston has been one of the top programs in the country," said WSU athletic director Bill Moos. "I believe our fans will enjoy having another quality non-conference opponent in Martin Stadium."
Jun 6 - 1:16 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Wazzu-Cal (air quality) to kick as scheduled
Oct 13 - 9:03 PM
Air quality threatening Wazzu-Cal contest
Oct 12 - 5:32 PM
Washington St now one of the better Defenses?
Oct 9 - 11:31 AM
Wazzu, Houston to play home-and-home
Jun 6 - 1:16 PM
More Mike Leach Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
This weekend, Kenny Hill and the Horned Frogs look to keep rolling against Kansas State, Miami braces for Georgia Tech, and more.
