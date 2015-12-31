Player Page

Artavis Scott | Wide Receiver

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 190

Clemson junior WR Artavis Scott declared for the NFL Draft.
Scott had 76 receptions for 614 receiving yards and five touchdown catches for the national champs. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder is a projected mid-round pick. He leaves school as Clemson's all-time leading receiver. Scott joins quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman and receiver Mike Williams in declaring for the Draft early. Jan 11 - 4:41 PM
Source: ESPN
