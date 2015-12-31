Artavis Scott | Wide Receiver Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 12/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 190

Latest News Recent News

Clemson junior WR Artavis Scott declared for the NFL Draft. Scott had 76 receptions for 614 receiving yards and five touchdown catches for the national champs. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder is a projected mid-round pick. He leaves school as Clemson's all-time leading receiver. Scott joins quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman and receiver Mike Williams in declaring for the Draft early. Source: ESPN

Clemson sophomore WR Artavis Scott caught five passes for 63 yards in Thursday's 37-17 win over Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Scott didn't post spectacular numbers in the Playoff win, but Clemson's offense ultimately finished with 312 total rushing yards and the passing game largely took a backseat. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore, who fought through a knee injury down the stretch, has now caught 89 passes for 868 yards and five touchdowns. Scott and crew are just one win away from a 15-0 season and a national championship.

Clemson sophomore WR Artavis Scott said, "I could have let [my knee] heal, but I don’t have time for it to be healing." Scott suffered a right knee injury against Miami on October 24. He gutted out the injury without missing any of Clemson's final six games, though he did ultimately undergo surgery in early December to clean up the torn meniscus. On Tuesday, he elaborated as to why he chose to continue playing. "I didn’t want to put that much stress on our team and I knew I could play on it," Scott said, "so I didn’t want to be selfish so I played." The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore's on track to start against Oklahoma on New Year's Eve. He finished the regular season campaign having caught 84 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. Source: ESPN.com