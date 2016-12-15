Justin Fuente | Center Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Age / DOB: (41) / 7/30/1976

Virginia Tech moved from No. 16 to No. 13 in the latest release of the Amway Coaches Poll. With all of the top 10 teams in the poll securing victories on Saturday, there was not much movement at the front of the pack beyond USC and Penn State swapping No. 4 and No. 5 spots. Matters grow much more interesting lower in the poll -- Virginia Tech is now creeping on the top-10 at No. 13, while TCU earned themselves a five-spot jump to No. 15. The biggest riser was Mississippi State, who received a whopping 11-spot rise to No. 19 courtesy of their victory over LSU. The Tigers, meanwhile, tumbled from No. 11 to No. 23. Source: USA Today

The season-opening contest between West Virginia and Virginia Tech has been moved from Saturday, September 2, to Sunday, September 3. This is the second season-opener which has been shifted to Sunday. UCLA and Texas A&M will likewise square off on September 3. It looks like 2016's Texas-Notre Dame Sunday funday shift might have opened the door for a little bit of a trend. West Virginia and Virginia Tech will be kicking off at 7:30 PM EST on ABC when the time comes for them to help ring in the 2017 campaign. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock said in a statement that the Hokies received "game plan information" from former Wake Forest announcer Tommy Elrod in 2014. We may just be scraping the surface of Elrod's black ops against his former team. The long-time Wake Forest staffer was not retained by then-new HC Dave Clawson prior to the start of the 2014 season. After which he took a job in the Wake broadcasting booth, after which (according to an investigation by the Demon Deacons) he began to dole information out to opposing teams. Count Virginia Tech in that opposing lot. In a statement, Babcock indicated that a (yet unnamed) member of Frank Beamer's staff received intelligence from Elrod prior to their 2014 showdown with Wake. That contest was a memorably horrific one, ending in a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation before the Hokies pulled out a 6-3 win in double-overtime. Both Beamer and current DC Bud Foster have denied knowledge of Elrod's tricky business. An ACC investigation figures to help flesh out this odd story of a modern day football Benedict Arnold. Source: Hokie Sports on Twitter