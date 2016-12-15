Player Page

Justin Fuente | Center

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Age / DOB:  (41) / 7/30/1976

Virginia Tech moved from No. 16 to No. 13 in the latest release of the Amway Coaches Poll.
With all of the top 10 teams in the poll securing victories on Saturday, there was not much movement at the front of the pack beyond USC and Penn State swapping No. 4 and No. 5 spots. Matters grow much more interesting lower in the poll -- Virginia Tech is now creeping on the top-10 at No. 13, while TCU earned themselves a five-spot jump to No. 15. The biggest riser was Mississippi State, who received a whopping 11-spot rise to No. 19 courtesy of their victory over LSU. The Tigers, meanwhile, tumbled from No. 11 to No. 23. Sep 17 - 2:28 PM
Source: USA Today
