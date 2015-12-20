Lowell Lotulelei | Defensive Tackle Team: Utah Utes Age / DOB: (21) / 3/22/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 310

Utah junior DL Lowell Lotulelei is expected to stay at the school for the 2017 season, according to Tony Pauline. Loutlelei considered leaving for the NFL following the 2015, then dealt with a shoulder injury for a portion of the 2016 season. He turns 22 years old in March and has really shed the label of just being "Star's brother" as he flashes dominance on the interior of the defensive line. Source: Draft Analyst

Utah junior DT Lowell Lotulelei indicated that he will return for the 2016 season rather than enter the draft. Lotulelei's intention to stay with the Utes broke following the team's 35-28 win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound junior's recorded 26 tackles (five for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed over the course of 13 games this past season. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 at the end of the 2015 campaign. Source: Matthew Piper on Twitter

Utah sophomore DT Lowell Lotulelei "is quickly making a name for himself," writes Sports on Earth's Matt Brown. Even if you don't know Lowell, you've no doubt intuited that he's the younger brother of former Utah first-round DT Star Lotulelei. "He started the final nine games for a stingy Utah defense last year as a freshman, sliding in at nose tackle at 6-foot-2, 310 pounds ... [and] helping to eat up space in the middle of the defense to free up one of the nation's best pass rushes," Brown wrote. "His best game of his debut season actually came against Oregon, with 6 tackles and two sacks." The scribe ranks Lotulelei, who had 33 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble last year, as the No. 11 defensive tackle in the land. Source: Sports on Earth