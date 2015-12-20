Player Page

Lowell Lotulelei | Defensive Tackle

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 310

Utah junior DL Lowell Lotulelei is expected to stay at the school for the 2017 season, according to Tony Pauline.
Loutlelei considered leaving for the NFL following the 2015, then dealt with a shoulder injury for a portion of the 2016 season. He turns 22 years old in March and has really shed the label of just being "Star's brother" as he flashes dominance on the interior of the defensive line. Jan 6 - 9:38 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
