Mike Riley | Center

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Age / DOB:  (64) / 7/6/1953

Nebraska fired AD Shawn Eichorst.
"Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker athletics," said Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green. Eichorst was initially hired as athletic director in October of 2013. He will be paid the remaining $1.7 million on his contract, which had been set to run through June of 2019. His firing is effective immediately. Nebraska has slogged out to a 1-2 record to start the season, with the nail in Eichorst's coffin coming after the Huskers lost to Northern Illinois in listless fashion last Saturday. Sep 21 - 4:25 PM
Source: ESPN.com
