Mike Riley | Center Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Age / DOB: (64) / 7/6/1953

Nebraska fired AD Shawn Eichorst. "Our fans and our student-athletes deserve leadership that drives the highest levels of competitiveness, as well as excellence across all facets of Husker athletics," said Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green. Eichorst was initially hired as athletic director in October of 2013. He will be paid the remaining $1.7 million on his contract, which had been set to run through June of 2019. His firing is effective immediately. Nebraska has slogged out to a 1-2 record to start the season, with the nail in Eichorst's coffin coming after the Huskers lost to Northern Illinois in listless fashion last Saturday. Source: ESPN.com

Nebraska AD Shawn Eichorst backed HC Mike Riley after the Cornhuskers 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday. Eichort was supportive, but also said: "I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm disappointed," At the end of the day, we have to stay together. It's still early in the season, and we need to find ways to win games like this. I want to continue to show our support, but I also understand there is a lot of frustration out there when you don't win games like today." That qualifies as support, but knowing the expectations of Nebraska every year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see that support ween as the season progresses if things don't get back on track soon.

Nebraska HC Mike Riley said that as many as four players are currently dealing with illness. The illness caused Nebraska's soccer team to cancel their game, and it has apparently spread to the football team. "Have you heard about all these kids getting sick? Soccer kids? Half the soccer team or more? It’s happening… Jaylin [Bradley] got sick right before practice," Riley told Land of 10’s Erin Sorenson. "I bet that’s probably our 4th or 5th guy. [Matt] Sichterman was sick. [Brendan] Jaimes was sick. Now Jaylin is sick, and one other guy. Or two other guys. Jaylin is going to play, but this was a real good practice for him today and he was not here. It would have been great for him." Those players should be considered day-to-day for the Cornhuskers' matchup with Northern Illinois on Saturday. Source: Land of 10