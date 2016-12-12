Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David Beaty | Center
Team:
Kansas Jayhawks
Latest News
Recent News
Kansas awarded an extension to AD Sheahon Zenger through the 2021-2022 school year.
"We have such history [at Memorial Stadium]," Zenger said. "I think it’s the greatest setting in the nation for college football. We just need to get it to the point where it’s a place that’s just revered." He has been heading up the athletic department since 2011. Zenger's extension comes with a raise, bumping his base salary from $619,000 to $700,000.
May 30 - 12:28 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
ESPN's Chris Low pointed to Kansas as having the third-weakest non-conference schedule for 2017.
A team like Washington will get roasted for a soft non-conference schedule (Low ranks theirs as the easiest in the country), but Kansas is not in the same situation. As a developing team, the Jayhawks will be looking to use their early schedule to springboard toward an improved 2017. They will open against Southeast Missouri State on September 2, with games against Central Michigan and Ohio to follow. Both of the former contests will be played at home. There is a ton of positive buzz around KU at this point, particularly on the recruiting front.
Feb 12 - 5:54 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Kansas HC David Beaty was awarded a two-year extension which will keep him on with the program through the 2021 season.
The Jayhawks are just 2-22 in Beaty's two seasons at the helm, but they have been legitimately feisty at times in 2016. On October 8, they intercepted TCU QB Kenny Hill three times only to fall by a 24-23 final and in their rise-up moment of the current campaign, they felled Texas by a 24-21 final, essentially felling Charlie Strong in the process. That victory was their first against Texas since 1938 and put a cathartic end to a 19-game losing streak in Big 12 play. Perhaps the most telling part of Beaty's extension -- he not only will make $100,000 for any win over a Power 5 opponent, he will make an additional $50,000 for any win, period. And a cool $200,000 if Kansas makes a bowl. They last achieved that feat in 2008.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Source:
Jesse Newell on Twitter
The parents of Daisy Tackett, a former female member of the Kansas rowing team, are suing the university for "misleading the public by representing campus housing as safe" after she reported being sexually assaulted by a football player in 2014.
The player who allegedly committed the assault was not named, but Tackett herself has requested that media outlets use her name in their reports. While the attack was said to have occurred in autumn of 2014 (just three months into her freshman year at Kansas), Tackett did not come forward with the allegations until a year later, when a fellow teammate told her that the same football player assaulted her as well. Tackett told the Dallas Morning News, "At first I was reluctant. Then I realized if he’s assaulted two people, he has assaulted more or will assault more if we don’t do anything about it." Tackett left the university in January, having experienced extreme alienation and isolation after she reported the assault to authorities.
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 03:27:00 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Kansas extends AD Zenger through 2022
May 30 - 12:28 PM
Kansas has advantage in non-conference sched

Feb 12 - 5:54 PM
Feb 12 - 5:54 PM
Rock, chalk, extension: Beaty on through 2021
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Parents sue Kansas over alleged rape
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 03:27:00 PM
More David Beaty Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
