David Beaty | Center Team: Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas awarded an extension to AD Sheahon Zenger through the 2021-2022 school year. "We have such history [at Memorial Stadium]," Zenger said. "I think it’s the greatest setting in the nation for college football. We just need to get it to the point where it’s a place that’s just revered." He has been heading up the athletic department since 2011. Zenger's extension comes with a raise, bumping his base salary from $619,000 to $700,000. Source: Kansas City Star

ESPN's Chris Low pointed to Kansas as having the third-weakest non-conference schedule for 2017. A team like Washington will get roasted for a soft non-conference schedule (Low ranks theirs as the easiest in the country), but Kansas is not in the same situation. As a developing team, the Jayhawks will be looking to use their early schedule to springboard toward an improved 2017. They will open against Southeast Missouri State on September 2, with games against Central Michigan and Ohio to follow. Both of the former contests will be played at home. There is a ton of positive buzz around KU at this point, particularly on the recruiting front. Source: ESPN.com

Kansas HC David Beaty was awarded a two-year extension which will keep him on with the program through the 2021 season. The Jayhawks are just 2-22 in Beaty's two seasons at the helm, but they have been legitimately feisty at times in 2016. On October 8, they intercepted TCU QB Kenny Hill three times only to fall by a 24-23 final and in their rise-up moment of the current campaign, they felled Texas by a 24-21 final, essentially felling Charlie Strong in the process. That victory was their first against Texas since 1938 and put a cathartic end to a 19-game losing streak in Big 12 play. Perhaps the most telling part of Beaty's extension -- he not only will make $100,000 for any win over a Power 5 opponent, he will make an additional $50,000 for any win, period. And a cool $200,000 if Kansas makes a bowl. They last achieved that feat in 2008. Source: Jesse Newell on Twitter